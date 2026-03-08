PM Mark Carney calls byelections, including Toronto ridings Scarborough Southwest and University—Rosedale

What to know Mark Carney announced byelections will be held on April 13, 2026, in the Toronto ridings of Scarborough Southwest and University—Rosedale, as well as Terrebonne in Montreal.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced the government will be holding byelections for multiple ridings, including two in Toronto.

In a news release posted on Sunday, Carney said the Toronto ridings of Scarborough Southwest, and University—Rosedale, as well as Terrebonne, a riding in Montreal, will hold byelections for new members of Parliament on Monday, April 13, 2026.

This comes after former Liberal MPs Chrystia Freeland and Bill Blair both left their roles for different reasons.

Freeland stepped down from her MP role for University—Rosedale in January, after serving since 2015. She later announced she would take a voluntary role advising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine is at the forefront of today’s global fight for democracy, and I welcome this chance to contribute on an unpaid basis as an economic advisor to President Zelensky.



In accepting this voluntary position, I will be stepping aside from my role as the Prime Minister’s Special… — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) January 5, 2026

Scarborough-Southwest MP Bill Blair left his role in February, assumingly preparing for his new role after he was appointed as Canada’s newest high commissioner to the U.K. He had also served as MP since 2015.

Serving the people of Scarborough Southwest as your Member of Parliament has been an incredible privilege.



Today, I'm stepping down to accept the appointment of High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) February 2, 2026

Terrebonne will be filling their spot after their 2025 election was annulled by the Supreme Court of Canada in February. A miscount led to Liberal Party member Tatiana Auguste winning the spot over Bloc Québécois’ Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné by one seat. The Bloc then called for annulment after the CBC reported on a woman whose vote toward the Bloc party was returned to her in the mail for having a misprint.

In a release by Elections Canada, the organization advised any eligible voters who wanted to submit by mail to apply to do so by April 7. Those who would like to vote in the advanced polls can do so from April 3 to 6.