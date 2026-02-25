Popular U.S. breakfast chain Eggslut to open 2 locations in Toronto this year

What to know The breakfast chain has confirmed two Toronto locations — one at 545 King St. W. opening as early as spring, and another near Yonge & Dundas launching in the summer.

Known for its egg-centric brioche sandwiches, the brand has expanded across the U.S. and internationally, including locations in Japan and London.

While many Torontonians are excited about the expansion, others have criticized the chain’s pricing and controversial name.

A popular U.S. egg sandwiches chain is opening two new locations in Toronto, and residents are here for it.

Los Angeles-based chain Eggslut has confirmed its Canadian debut, by sharing information on two upcoming Toronto locations to its official website, and announcing the news through an Instagram post on Wednesday.

According to the chain, one location in Toronto’s King West area is set to open as early as this spring, while a Yonge & Dundas location will launch in the summer.

Eggslut launched its very first location at Grand Central Market in Los Angeles in 2011, and has since expanded to several other American cities, as well as internationally, with some locations operating in Japan and London.

As the name suggests, the chain features eggs as its main star, serving a variety of egg-filled brioche bun sandwiches, including a cheeseburger, egg salad sandwich, and the classic cheese, egg, and bacon sandwich.

The internet reacts to the launch

Confirmation of the chain’s Canadian debut comes after a resident spotted construction signs featuring the Eggslut logo at 545 King St. W. The location used to host another popular sandwich restaurant, Porcheta & Co., which closed down last year after 10 years in the area.

Video of the construction site promptly gathered attention online, with many expressing enthusiasm for the chain finally expanding to Canada.

“Eggslut is sooooo good,” one person said on TikTok.

“SO excited!!! We’ve been waiting for years for this!!!,” an Instagram user said.

“Yessssssss finally,” a different person chimed in on Reddit.

“As an office worker downtown, I always welcome more quality entries to the Toronto breakfast sandwich game!” another Redditor added.

Meanwhile, some people have mixed feelings about the chain, with some raising concerns over its playful name and others criticizing its sandwich prices.

“It’s not that good and overpriced,” one Tiktoker said.

“Twelve bucks for a scrambled egg sandwich? No,” a Reddit user said.

“Am I the only one who despises the name of this chain? I understand it’s supposed to be an edgy foodie term, but ‘sl*t’ itself is such a misogynistic, derogatory word that it always leaves such a bad feeling when I see it. Even writing it here in this post felt gross,” another person said.

“Also not to be THAT person, but there are children around… and they’re going to be seeing it on a sign, as if it’s a normal word that they can use casually? I don’t feel good about that, personally,” a different user added.