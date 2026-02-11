‘Unimaginable loss,’ Prime Minister, premiers respond after deadly shooting at a B.C. high school

What to know Several people were killed and at least 25 injured after a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia’s Peace region shortly after 1 p.m. local time Tuesday.



RCMP issued a localized emergency alert and entered the school, where eight victims were found; an update confirms the death total is 10 across two different sites.



The suspected shooter was found dead inside the school with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury. Police have not confirmed a motive or released additional details about the suspect.



Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and King Charles were among the leaders offering condolences, as federal and provincial officials say they are coordinating support for the community.

Canadian politicians and world leaders are offering condolences after a deadly mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in B.C. left several people dead, including the suspect, on Tuesday.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. local time, RCMP issued a localized emergency alert reporting an active shooter at the school, located in British Columbia’s Peace region.

Police say officers entered the school as part of their initial response and located multiple victims inside.

According to the latest update on Wednesday from B.C. Premier David Eby, a total of 10 people have been pronounced dead across two different sites.

Investigators say an individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury.

According to reports, at least 25 people were injured during the attack.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney released a statement saying he is devastated by the attack.

“I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens,” Carney said. “I have connected with Premier Eby to express my condolences, and with the Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, who is coordinating the federal response.”

Carney went on to say that officials are in close contact to ensure the community is supported.

“The Government of Canada stands with all British Columbians as they confront this horrible tragedy,” he said.

On Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford also released a statement saying the province is ready to support the people of B.C. however it can.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and everyone who was impacted by the terrible shooting that took place yesterday in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.,” Ford said. “I’m praying for a full recovery for all those who were injured in the attack.”

World leaders, including King Charles, also released statements following the attack, saying he and Queen Camila are profoundly shocked and deeply saddened.

“We can only express our deepest possible sympathy to the families who are grieving the unimaginable loss of their loved ones, and those still awaiting news from hospital,” the statement said. “My wife and I stand in solidarity with the people of Tumbler Ridge and all Canadians as they seek understanding, healing and strength.”

Local RCMP have not confirmed a motive behind the attack or released further information about the suspect.