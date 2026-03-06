Public Health warns of measles exposure on GTA transit routes; how to keep yourself safe

What to know York Region Public Health says possible measles exposure occurred on several York Region Transit bus routes between Feb. 23 and Feb. 28.

Anyone who may have been exposed should watch for symptoms such as fever, rash, cough and red eyes for about 10 days and contact a health-care provider before seeking treatment.

Canada has been dealing with a measles outbreak since 2024, with Ontario reporting more than 2,000 confirmed cases since October 2025, according to federal data.

York Region Public Health is warning the public of potential measles exposure in GTA transit systems, including a Toronto route, after newly confirmed cases in the region.

The health agency is warning commuters they might have been exposed to measles if they have been on these York Region Transit (YRT) bus routes during these times:

Route 90B – Leslie, which serves Toronto, Richmond Hill and Markham, on Feb. 27 between 5:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Route 16 – 16th Ave., which serves Richmond Hill and Markham, on Feb. 23 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Feb. 25 between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 26 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Route 25 – Major Mackenzie, which serves Feb. 24 between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital Emergency Department on Feb. 28 between 3 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.

Residents who have been exposed are being told to watch out for symptoms for about 10 days from the exposure.

Canada has been facing a measles outbreak that first started in Oct. 2024 in New Brunswick, with a case of a patient coming from abroad. Ontario first declared an outbreak in October 2025, having 2,063 confirmed cases since then, according to the Government of Canada.

Advertisement

Measles is a respiratory virus that is highly contagious, with symptoms including fever, red rash, cough, and red, watery eyes.

Those who believe they were infected are advised of the following::