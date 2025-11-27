Special weather statement in Toronto: Snow and high winds expected Thursday

What to know Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto Thursday, warning of lake-effect snow and blowing snow throughout the day and night.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to be light, but bursts of heavier snow could reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions.

The Weather Network warns of possible snow squalls in the GTA, sudden whiteouts on 400-series highways, and icy road conditions due to dropping temperatures.

Strong winds of 40–60 km/h are expected, with gusts potentially easing by Thursday afternoon; temperatures will reach a high of 2 °C and overnight low of 2 °C, with a wind chill of −7 °C.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Thursday which includes snowfall throughout the day and night.

The statement was issued just after 4 a.m. this morning, and warns of possible lake-effect snow in Toronto.

According to the statement, snowfall accumulations are not expected to be significant but visibility could be reduced due to bursts of heavier snow and local blowing snow.

As a result, Environment Canada is warning that hazardous travel conditions may be possible.

At the same time, The Weather Network is warning of more severe conditions for areas in the snowbelt region which includes whiteouts, road closures west of Lake Huron, and 25-50 cm of snow.

The Network also warns that possible snowsqualls in the GTA could cause abrupt changes in visibility from calm to near whiteout conditions on 400-series highways. This could also lead to icy roads due to a drop in temperatures.

Torontonians should also prepare for windy conditions with gusts reaching 40 to 60 km/hr on Thursday, according to The Weather Network.

However, the winds could start to diminish Thursday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Toronto will be met with a high of 2 C on Thursday and an overnight low of 2 C, with a wind chill of minus 7 C.