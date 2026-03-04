Students to rally at Queen’s Park against Doug Ford’s tuition and OSAP changes

What to know The “Hand Off Our Education Rally,” organized by the Canadian Federation of Students–Ontario, is set to take place at the Queen’s Park Legislative Assembly of Ontario on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. to protest tuition hikes and recent OSAP changes.

The group says Premier Doug Ford’s decision to lift the tuition freeze and overhaul the Ontario Student Assistance Program will harm students across the province, prompting calls for a mass turnout of students, educators, parents and community leaders.

The rally has drawn support from organizations including the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, with social media users voicing solidarity ahead of the demonstration, which comes on a day when the legislature is not sitting.

A rally against tuition and OSAP changes is hitting the Queen’s Park Legislative Assembly of Ontario in Toronto on Wednesday.

The “Hand Off Our Education Rally” was organized by the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario (CFSO), and aims to fight against the recent tuition lift, and Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) changes by Premier Doug Ford.

“The Ford government’s decision to open the floodgates to tuition increases AND the decimation of OSAP will destroy what’s left of education in Ontario,” the CFSO said in an Instagram post on Feb. 18. “Enough is enough – it’s time to take to the streets and flex the true power of students in the province.”

The rally is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m., with CFSO calling on students, educators, parents and community leaders to join the fight.

Advertisement

Support

The cause has garnered support from various people and organizations, including The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU).

In a post on social media, OPSEU said they’d be attending the rally.

“…join us in telling Doug Ford that workers and students are united in our fight to protect education,” the post said in part.

The posts also garnered reaction from other community members.

Advertisement

“Let’s go – everyone, parents, community, students, this affects us all,” said one Instagram user.

“This is amazing, see you there!!!” said another Instagram user.

“The students united will never be defeated,” said another Instagram user.



There will be no sitting day at the Queen’s Park Legislative Assembly of Ontario during the rally.