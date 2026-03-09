These women-owned businesses are making an impact in Toronto

The week of March 8 marks International Women’s Week. With thousands of businesses in Toronto being women-owned or women majority-owned, here are just a few worth checking out in the city.

Her Game Toronto

No fixed address.

Her Game Toronto is a hub dedicated to shining a spotlight onto women’s sports.

Co-founders Jessie Vasseur and Casey Campbell said they created the organization as a way to bring Toronto’s women’s sports teams to the light— something they said was lacking in their lives when growing up.

As former athletes and coaches themselves, the two say they want women’s sports to hold the same weight as men’s in fan culture.

Advertisement

Her Game Toronto aims to foster a community of inclusion and support for the female athletes competing from Toronto.

Their next event is on March 19 for Her Game Toronto’s one year anniversary.

Hard Feelings

353 Church St

From low cost therapy to products curated to give further support, this mental health organization is said to break barriers for those who are seeking care but getting slammed with long wait times and high-cost services.

Advertisement

Hard Feelings was founded by registered social worker Kate Scowen. She created the business in 2017 to be a solution in a mental health culture of stigma and inaccessibility.

It even hosts Hard Feelings Hangouts: events full of crafting, creativity and connection.

The company says it aims to help innovate and give access to the mental health space, through reducing barriers such as cost, complexity, and wait.

Nabulu Coffee

6 St Joseph St

Advertisement

This isn’t your ordinary coffee shop. This cafe has both high-quality coffee products, and is the proud owner of an orphaned elephant in Kenya.

Sara Sadrolhefazi founded Nabulu Coffee in 2021. It initially began out of a trailer but now majorly operates out of a brick and mortar store, with a calm and low-stimulation atmosphere.

She said the company adopted an elephant named Nabulu through Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

The female elephant was initially abandoned in Kenya but was rescued by the trust and soon, after adoption, Sadrolhefazi named the cafe after her.

Sadrolhefazi said anyone is welcome at the Nabulu cafe. Whether they’re reading, hanging out with friends, or working on their laptop, there is a place for every one.

Advertisement

Secret Planet Print Shop

918 Danforth Ave

Card, pins, clothes, and stationery — his print shop has it all!

Owner Jackie Lee opened Secret Planet Print Shop in 2019. With her specialty in screen printing, lithography, and relief printing, her shop has something for everybody, and if it doesn’t, Lee is able to custom make art of your choosing.

Additionally, Lee hosts workshops for anyone looking to learn how to screen print or knit. Customers can even buy a three course package to learn certain skills.