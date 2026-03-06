Here are 13 Toronto events for the girls this International Women’s Day

This Sunday is International Women’s Day 2026, meaning there are a ton of events taking place around Toronto in observance and celebration.

This year’s IWD theme is “Give to Gain,” a worldwide call to contribute to causes and organizations in your community that further gender equality.

Check out these IWD events for a chance to contribute, support, and celebrate.

Women’s Day Social: Meet & Mingle with Women in Toronto

Location: DHOOM Modern Indian Bar & Kitchen, 417 Danforth Avenue

It can be hard to make friends in the city, and The Girls Club Toronto is looking to help. This event is a social opportunity to meet new women from around Toronto, share a drink, and celebrate womanhood. There will also be icebreaking activities to help everyone feel more comfortable. Grab tickets via Eventbrite.



Big Chick Energy Presents: 5 B.C.E.

Location: The Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen St. W

Big Chick Energy is celebrating its fifth anniversary with this special performance at TOSketchFest. With feminist satire and glitzy theatrics, these comedians will explore where women came from, beginning at the dawn of the Big Chick, and trying to figure out where the “cluck” they’re going next. Tickets are available via the TOSketchFest website.



International Women’s Day Dinner at The Dorset

Location: The Dorset, 457 Wellington St W



If you prefer to celebrate IWD over a fantastic meal, consider attending the International Women’s Day Dinner at the Dorset. A five-course tasting menu has been created by five guest chefs, including Martine Bauer (Pompette), Junelle Casalan (Castle & Coal Bakery), Courtney Lathan McKay (Maison Selby), Akana Hagiwara (La Plume), and Alessia Tamburro (The Dorset).

The drink menu is also woman-focused, with cocktails by Emma Fenni (The Dorset), Eleni Bock (Canoe), and Eszti Nagy (The Joneses & Ceci Bar), as well as beer and wine from female-led producers.

A portion of proceeds will go to Nellie’s, a shelter for women and children that offers skills training and various community programs. Tickets and the full menu are available on The Dorset’s website.

Women’s Day Paint Workshop

Location: Anga’s Farm, 89 Bankfield Dr.

Who doesn’t love a sip and paint? Anga’s Farm and Nursery in Etobicoke is hosting one for IWD26, with light refreshments and all the art supplies you need. This session’s subject is a vase of Mimosas, which are the official flower of International Women’s Day. Mimosas symbolize strength, femininity, and joy. Tickets are available on the website.

International Women’s Day Trivia Night

Location: 245 Eglinton Ave. East

Joint with the launch of its new Empress Dry-Hopped Kolsch, Granite Brewery is hosting a trivia night and silent auction for IWD. With proceeds going to Sistering (a multi-service agency for at-risk, socially-isolated women and gender-diverse people in Toronto), this event is perfect for this year’s theme of Give to Gain. Organizers will also accept donations of toiletries for Sistering. Tickets can be found on Eventbrite.

Slut Parade: A Sex Positive Comedy Show

Location: Second City, 1 York St.

The Second City is hosting a femme-focused, sex-positive show with an all women-lineup. Organizers describe the event as “dirty, flirty, and funny,” and really, what else do you need? Tickets are available on the Second City website.

Quiet Please, There’s a Lady on Stage

Location: Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. West

Koerner Hall is hosting a night of fantastic female talent, showcasing women’s voices by way of performance and music. Several powerhouse Indigenous performers are set to light up the historic concert hall. Performers include guitarist Amanda Rheaume and her fiddler Alyssa Delbaere-Sawchuk, Anishinaabe/Ashkenazi multi-disciplinary artist Tamara Podemski, and Juno nominees Tia Wood and Shawnee Kish. Tickets are available on the Royal Conservatory website.

Champagne & Contrast Experience at NRG Haus

Location: NRG Haus, 171 East Liberty St. Unit 113

Rest and restore at this wellness event open exclusively to women. The experience includes a 90-minute contrast therapy session (sauna and cold plunge, plus a lounge), zero-proof sparkling wine, canapés, educational talks on women’s hormones, a female DJ, and special IV discounts. The experience will last three hours overall. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Girls Night Out at Powder Room

Location: Powder Room Yorkville, 129 Yorkville Ave.

Women who love a night out are invited to Powder Room Yorkville for a celebration of all women this Sunday. The night’s festivities include bottomless champagne, and sweet desserts like banana splits and cheesecake pearls. There will also be live music courtesy of Avery Raquel. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Through Her Lens: A Conversation with Women in Film

Location: The Stu, 28 Industrial St. #201

Featuring several of Toronto’s leading women in media, Through Her Lens is a chance to learn from and meet unique female experts in the fields of photography, filmmaking, and marketing. Grab tickets on Eventbrite to attend.

Forest Feminism: Rethinking Nature on International Women’s Day

Location: High Park Forest School

Come check out some of the natural sights and gorgeous fauna in High Park through a feminist lens. This class will explore the biology and behaviour of female animals and discuss the impact of sexism in the sciences. Important connections between feminism and ecology will also be discussed, before a short hike back to the nature centre for refreshments and crafting. Tickets are available on the High Park Nature Centre website.

Legend Library Live with Ann-Marie MacDonald

Location: The Elgin & Winter Garden Theatre

Two titans of media will join one another for an intimate conversation at the Elgin & Winter Garden Theatre. Playwright, novelist, actor, and broadcaster Ann-Marie MacDonald will join veteran Canadian journalist Anna Maria Tremonti as they discuss each other’s careers and their award-winning work. Tickets can be found on Canada Helps.

International Women’s Day Yoga Fundraiser

Location: 10XTO, 107 Princes’ Boulevard

Get some stretching in and help support Ernestine’s Women’s Shelter. This yoga sesh at 10XTO’s athletic centre features a Vinyasa class and a singing bowl sound batch, with 100% of proceeds going to the shelter. All experience levels are welcome. Bring your own mat, water battle, and towel! Head to Eventbrite for tickets.