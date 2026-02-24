Toronto PATH to give out free Factor meals this week

What to know Factor is giving out ready-to-eat meals in Toronto’s PATH from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 26.

There are three options on the menu (chicken, steak Mac & Cheese, and a coconut lime tofu), and a registered dietitian will be on site talking about how protein and fibre can help with that mid-afternoon energy crash.

It follows research from The Harris Poll Canada and Factor that found 94 per cent of employed Canadians say they experience an afternoon crash, with many admitting it affects their creativity and many reaching for caffeine as a quick fix.

Are you experiencing an afternoon crash? This week, you can grab a free ready-to-eat Factor meal in the PATH to help boost your energy.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 26, the meal provider will be offering free meals to those walking through the the underground system

Torontonians will have the choice between three meals.

Beurre Monté Chicken with Roasted Potatoes & Honey Garlic Carrots (Protein Plus, Fibre Support)

Bavette Steak Mac & Cheese with Roasted Green Beans & Carrot Coins(Protein Plus, Fibre Support)

Coconut Lime Curried Tofu with Lentil Rice, Spicy Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli (Fibre Support, Calorie Smart)

In addition to the meals, they will also receive a branded cooler bag. A registered dietitian will also be on site to discuss how ingredients and nutrition can support Torontonians ahead of the “3 p.m. crash.”

But how real is this crash? Research conducted by The Harris Poll Canada and Factor reveals that 94 per cent of employed Canadians experience the afternoon crash, with 77 per cent saying it disrupts their creativity.

Experiencing fatigue, cravings, brain fog, irritability, and difficulty concentrating, 29 per cent of Canadians try the easy fix: caffeine – but it’s only a short-term solution.

Factor Registered Dietitian Martina Luketich explains, “While it’s tempting to reach for caffeine or a quick snack, those options don’t always provide lasting energy. Instead, it’s worth rethinking how we fuel earlier in the day to support energy levels later on. Balanced meals that include protein, fibre, healthy fats, and carbohydrates are more likely to promote steady energy levels, which may contribute to improved focus and productivity in the afternoon.”

Further dietitian insights reveal that the root cause of this crash is nutrition-related, stemming from skipped meals, carb-heavy lunches, long meal gaps, and poor sleep. These patterns trigger blood sugar dips that peak mid-afternoon.

So, will changing your diet actually make a difference? Survey findings show that 82 per cent of Canadians notice a difference in energy level based on the food they eat.

