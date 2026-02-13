Toronto Police charge two in alleged $250K romance scam ahead of Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Toronto Police Services (TPS) is cautioning residents about falling for online romance scams after arresting two people in connection with fraud.

On Friday, TPS released details about a cross-border fraud scheme leading to two arrests in Mississauga.

Police say investigators executed a search warrant of a vehicle and home in Mississauga on Jan. 21, which lead to allegations that suspects used online dating apps to approach victims living across Canada and the U.S. According to police, the primary suspect operated under the alias “Hronek Radko,” using an unknown person’s photograph and fraudulent identification to create a convincing online persona.

Under the fake name, the accused claimed to be a successful GTA-based businessman running a company called Ocean Global Auto Ltd., also referred to as Ocean Auto. After building trust and establishing online relationships, he allegedly persuaded victims to loan large sums of money to help with supposed business expenses. However, once the funds were transferred, all communication reportedly stopped.

As a result of the investigation, 36-year-old Mississauga resident Charles Azi has been charged with:

Fraud Over $5,000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Patricia Azi, also of Mississauga, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Over $5,000

Both are scheduled to appear in court this March.

Police say the arrests are part of a larger investigation dubbed Project Mismatch, that has affected multiple victims across Toronto, B.C., and even as far as Texas. U.S. Police estimate victims were defrauded of roughly $250,000, and believe there are more victims. Authorities are encouraging anyone who has sent money to Ocean Auto to contact them.

💘This Valentine’s Day, swipe right on love…not on a scammer.💘

After reports of a romance scam, we launched Project Mismatch, where these scammers are alleged to have used dating apps to con their victims out of $250,000.

Think you’ve been mismatched? We want to hear from you.… pic.twitter.com/ZzpabXagJS — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 13, 2026

Romance scams on the rise around Valentine’s Day

Police say the timing of the investigation is significant. Romance scams consistently spike in the days and weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day, when people may be more emotionally open and potentially more vulnerable.

“These scams are not about poor judgment,” TPS emphasized in a press release. “They are highly organized, deliberate frauds that rely on social engineering.”

Romance scammers often present themselves as credible, financially secure professionals. They invest time building emotional intimacy before introducing financial hardships like shipping delays, investment opportunities, customs fees, medical emergencies, and requesting money.

Police urge the public to stay alert to red flags, including:

A new online relationship that escalates quickly and avoids in-person meetings

Claims of wealth or business success followed by sudden financial crises

Requests for funds sent via wire transfer, bank draft, cryptocurrency, or business accounts

Pressure tactics involving urgency, secrecy, guilt, or threats of ending the relationship

Authorities recommend never sending money to someone you have not met and verified in person, being skeptical of financial requests in new online relationships, talking to a trusted friend or family member before transferring funds and slowing down if something feels rushed or secretive.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-7300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at 222tips.com.