Toronto restaurant goes viral after staging fake burglary to advertise they’re hiring

What to know Toronto bar and restaurant Fox on John staged a fake burglary in a TikTok video to creatively advertise that they are hiring.

The skit shows a masked “thief” confronting a server but abandoning the robbery after noticing the restaurant’s hiring sign and applying for a job instead.

The comedic marketing stunt has drawn more than 130,000 views on TikTok, with many users praising the business for its humorous and inventive approach to recruitment.

A Toronto bar and restaurant used a staged burglary to promote their need for job applications.

In a TikTok video by Fox on John, a person in all black, holding a supposed weapon that’s been blurred out, is seen approaching a server of the business through an overhead security camera, presented by a fake news organization.

@foxonjohn FOX ON JOHN JOB FAIR – MARCH 11 🍸🔥 Looking to work in one of Toronto’s most energetic restaurant and nightlife destinations? Fox on John is hosting a Job Fair and we’re looking for passionate, hospitality-driven people to join our fast-paced team in the heart of the Entertainment District. We’re currently hiring: ✨ Servers 🍸 Bartenders 👋 Hosts ⚡ Support Staff If you thrive in a high-energy environment and love creating great guest experiences, we’d love to meet you. Bring your resume and enjoy an on-the-spot interview with our team. 📍 Fox on John 106 John St, Toronto 🗓 Wednesday, March 11 ⏰ 9 AM – 12 PM Come meet the team and discover what it’s like to work where Toronto comes to eat, drink, and celebrate. #FoxOnJohn #TorontoJobs #TorontoHospitality #NowHiringToronto #TorontoHiring ♬ original sound – FoxOnJohn

The employee, who is setting up a sign outside, is startled by the person, who begins demanding she provide them with “anything of value,” according to the fake news anchor narrating the video.

When the individual acting as the thief notices the restaurant is hiring, he then stops attempting to steal from the business.

The video continues on, joking about how he became the new bartender at the establishment, saying it was the best job he ever had.

The video amassed over 130,000 views by publication, with some TikTok users praising Fox on John for the comedic and creative approach in promoting their job vacancies,

“This was clever,” said one TIkTok user.

Another agreed, also complimenting the social media marketer behind the video.

“Whoever has been doing the marketing lately definitely deserves a raise,” they said.

Another user said the marketing tactic was golden, while another spoke about how humour helps during tumultuous times.

“I love this,” they said. “As stressful as it may be, we need this type of ad, as we continue the hunt.”

Fox on John is no stranger to making these comedic types of social media videos. They’ve promoted their restaurant in the past with trending videos, also recently promoting Saint Patrick’s Day’s through a video of their servers attempting to “split the G,” on a glass of Guiness beer.

@foxonjohn 🍀 SPLIT THE G AT FOX ON JOHN ✨ Think you’ve got what it takes? 👀 Split the “G” on your Guinness perfectly and your pint is on us 🍻🔥 Available daily to celebrate St. Paddy’s season 🇮🇪💚 Ask your server for full terms and conditions. Book now at FoxOnJohn.ca 📍 106 John St, Toronto #FoxOnJohn #SplitTheG #StPaddysToronto #GuinnessChallenge #TorontoNightlife ♬ original sound – FoxOnJohn

Fox on John is located at Adelaide St W and John Street.