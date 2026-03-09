Wine Fest 2026 is back in Toronto this spring, and tickets are BOGO for a limited time

Wine Fest Toronto is back for the fifth year in a row, and for a limited time, tickets are buy one get one free.

Tickets for the event’s spring edition will be available for purchase Tuesday, March 10 at 12 p.m. starting at $23 per person for the BOGO deal. Regular tickets are $46.

Wine Fest will be held from May 15 to 17 during the Victoria Day long weekend at the Enercare Centre. Ticketholders will be able to taste wines from France (this year’s featured region), participate in photo opportunities, music and festival programming, and gain access to a digital drink platform that lets attendees browse drink lists.

Drink tastings require tokens, which are bought separately for $1.50 each. Most tastings start at two tokens.

