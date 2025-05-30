6 must-try iced drinks in Toronto to cool you down this summer

When summer hits Toronto, nothing beats the heat like a thoughtfully crafted iced drink, and the city is bustling with creative drinks that will not just quench your thirst, but have you wanting more.

Whether you’re craving a bold Vietnamese coffee or a rich, creamy matcha, these local cafes are shaking up the season with refreshing takes on global favourites.

Here are five of the best iced drinks you can find in the city!

Forget Me Not Coffee: Banana Bread Matcha Latte

Address: 102 Ossington Ave., 506 Adelaide St W.

The Banana Bread Matcha Latte at Forget Me Not Coffee in Toronto is a delightful fusion of comfort and creativity, offering a unique twist on traditional matcha beverages. The flavour profile is carefully balanced; the natural sweetness of banana complements the earthy notes of matcha without overpowering them, resulting in a creamy and comforting beverage.

Konia Kitchen & Bar: Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Address: 403 Roncesvalles Ave.

Konia Viet Kitchen + Bar’s Vietnamese iced coffee is a standout among Toronto’s iced beverages. This drink masterfully balances the bold bitterness of robust Vietnamese coffee with the creamy sweetness of condensed milk.

Gateau Ghost: Black Sesame Oat Latte

Address: 974 College St.

Gateau Ghost’s Black Sesame Oat Latte is a must-try among Toronto’s iced beverages, offering a harmonious blend of nutty, earthy flavours with a creamy oat milk base. This drink is available in both hot and iced versions, catering to different preferences and seasons. For those seeking a distinctive iced drink in Toronto, the Black Sesame Oat Latte combines traditional Asian ingredients with modern café culture.

Arch Cafe: The Iced Honey and Cardamom Latte

Address: 293 Augusta Ave.

The Arch Café in Toronto’s Kensington Market offers a gem of a drink with the Iced Honey and Cardamom Latte, blending sweet honey with aromatic cardamom for a refreshing twist on a classic latte. It’s a popular choice among Torontonians seeking a unique iced drink experience.

Chicha San Chen: Dong Ding Oolong Fresh Milk with Pearl

Address: 112 Elizabeth St.

Chicha San Chen’s Dong Ding Oolong Fresh Milk with Pearl features Dong Ding oolong tea, renowned for its floral aroma and creamy texture, brewed fresh using the brand’s Teapresso machine to extract optimal flavour. The addition of fresh milk and chewy tapioca pearls creates a nice balance of tea notes and creamy sweetness. Chicha San Chen has been recognized by the International Taste Institute, receiving the Superior Taste Award, often referred to as the equivalent of three Michelin stars.

Maha’s Cafe: Subzero Macchiato

Address: 978 Queen St. East

Maha’s Cafe is an extension of the beloved Maha’s Egyptian Brunch, known for its authentic Egyptian cuisine and warm, inviting atmosphere. The cafe continues this tradition, offering a selection of beverages and food that reflect the rich flavours of Egyptian culture. It offers a refreshing take on the classic macchiato with a Subzero Macchiato. The result is a smooth beverage that provides a unique twist on traditional iced coffee.