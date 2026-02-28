From ATVing to catamaran cruises, Barbados has experiences that will create lifelong memories

When you think of Barbados, you may imagine beaches, food and beautiful culture. But you need to know that the island has exciting adventures and thrilling experiences that will make your trip one to remember.

Barbados is known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean, the birthplace of rum, and we think the island should add Adventure hot spot to the list.

From luxurious parties on a catamaran and snorkeling with turtles to ATV riding and of course rum tastings, the island has a plethora of experiences for every type of traveller to have the best trip possible, period.

Now Toronto was invited to the island for its annual Food and Rum Festival, and besides the mind-blowing cuisine, we had a jam-packed trip with various adventures every step of the way. And we’re no gatekeepers. If you’re in need of a hot getaway, and you love to explore and try new things, Barbados is for you! When you travel to the island, here are some experiences that you need to add to your list.

Ocean adventures

Barbados is truly beautiful with its white sand beaches, picturesque palm trees and surrounded by clear blue water. If you’re a fan of going to the beach, just know that Barbados will not disappoint. And if you want to add a little adventure to your beach trip, snorkeling is a great option to enjoy the ocean while seeing fish, turtles, coral reefs and more.

Whether you’re on a small boat or a catamaran, there are several places where you can see the sea floor. Guests can even see up to 95 feet on the West Coast allowing them to have some of the best snorkeling opportunities in the world!

To enjoy the water, we went on Cool Runnings Catamaran Cruise for the afternoon and it was the ultimate vibe. We were treated like royalty from the moment we stepped on the gorgeous water craft, and greeted by a friendly crew who were ready to show us a good time. The music was pumping, the drinks were flowing and we were working up a sweat dancing. The catamaran stopped at two different points throughout the four-hour cruise allowing us to jump into the water to chill off, or snorkel.

After partying all afternoon, we worked up quite the appetite and we were fed well. Our meal, prepared by a talented chef on board, was the catch of the day, shrimp, chicken, salad, potatoes and rice and it was one of the best meals we had throughout the trip! If you’re looking for a fun time with a group of friends, the catamaran cruise is the way to go: good service, food, and vibes.

Children and adults are welcome on the cruise, with prices starting at around $137 for adults and $68 for kids. Private bookings are also available.

Land excursions

If staying on dry land is more your speed, don’t worry, Barbados has tons of activities to switch it up from the usual beach days.

For the thrillseekers, ATVing is an exciting way to see the island while having a blast. Off Road Fury Adventure took us on a nearly two-hour guided journey across the country side on a four-wheeler. Grab a partner and prepare to have the best time, while also getting very dirty. It was a rainy day when we went, but honestly it created such a fun experience while cruising down the sandy paths and hitting potholes full of water along the way. The team was attentive to everyone, stopping along the way to ensure our safety. We also had a hilarious mid-point stop where the crew surprised us with a water balloon and water gun fight in an open field. It was a randomly pleasant addition that brought us back to our childhood.

For a zen, tranquil experience, we suggest the stunning Hunte’s Garden. Dubbed as “the most enchanting place on Earth,” the serene space allows visitors to take a leisurely stroll through the beautiful hand-made garden and to take in Barbados’ nature and wildlife. Created by Anthony Hunte, the garden houses at least 65 plants, and a variety of wildlife, including green lizards, giant African snails, millipedes, and even monkeys.

When we walked through the garden, we were in awe of the humongous trees towering over us and the colorful plants and wildlife surrounding us. There’s also secret coves and chairs throughout the garden where guests can sit back and take in the gorgeous scenery.

“It’s an oasis away from all the bustle and the busyness. Of course the gardens themselves, we have an extensive collection of tropical plants, flowering plants, and other plants that you’ll see around, from the Gulley life. We have an extensive, exotic collection of plants here at the garden,”Jolene Gibson, location manager, tells Now Toronto.

Overlooking the garden is Hunte’s patio where you can sip on a variety of beverages, including their signature drink with lemonade, ginger and Hunte’s very-own rum.

Walk-ins are welcome and tickets are around $34 CAD for adults and $13 CAD for children.

Heritage & local landmarks

If you think of Barbados, one of the first people who come to mind is probably none other than pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna. The proud Bajan is beloved by her people, with pictures of her posted across the island. If you’re a big fan, you can go see where the makeup mogul grew up by visiting her childhood home.

Now called Rihanna Drive (it was previously Westbury Road), her home is tucked away on a backstreet in the outskirts of Bridgetown. Her childhood home is gated and painted a vibrant green and burgundy colour with some orange. Visitors can take pictures outside of the home, and read some of the icon’s history and connection to the island on a big plaque across the street.

For those looking to see more of the island’s rich culture, you need to visit downtown Bridgetown. The capital city is a UNESCO World Heritage site, with buildings dating back to the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries. Take a walking tour to learn about the island’s history and see its beautiful museums, landmarks, art galleries and more.

For the shoppers out there, add Limegrove Lifestyle Centre to your list. Located in Holetown, the European-inspired outdoor shopping centre provides duty-free and tax-free shopping. The mall is extended over two to four storeys and has a diverse mix of retail, dining, offices and residential spaces – offering a variety of choices for guests to shop til’ they drop!

Barbados masters the art of variety. From thrill-seeking adventure to zen moments of serenity, travellers have so many options when they come to the island. On top of the incredible food scene, gorgeous beaches and rich culture and history, Barbados has the experiences to make your trip truly memorable.