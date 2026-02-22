From flying fish to pure vibes, the culture in Barbados is unmatched

If you’re looking to book your next tropical getaway, you need to go to Barbados.

Delicious food, beautiful beaches and a vibrant culture all on one small island where visitors are warmly welcomed as if they’re locals – need we say more?

Now Toronto had the privilege of visiting the island during its renowned Food and Rum Festival held every November, and let’s just say, we had a time.

Known as the “Ultimate Foodie Dream Weekend,” the festival is the event for food lovers across the globe, transforming the island into a culinary wonderland where the island’s finest chefs are celebrated.

Widely described as “The culinary capital of the Caribbean,” Barbados’ food scene did not disappoint. But beyond the fresh and flavourful bites, the charming and peaceful island won us over with its rich culture of beautiful fashion and can’t-help-but-dance music that make Bajans in a league of their own.

Sipping culture

Now, if you’re going to Barbados expect to eat and drink well. The island prides itself on its cuisine, and we understand why. From flying fish (its national fish) to fish cakes and seafood boil, the food is simply delicious. And if you can’t tell, Bajans love their seafood, and for good reason.

We can go on and on about the food, and we will in another article dedicated solely to just that, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t talk about one of the island’s biggest exports: rum.

To learn more about the island’s relationship with rum, Now was invited to a personal tasting experience at the recently renovated Rum Vault at Colony Club Hotel. The intimate and private meal is a thoughtfully-curated experience matching each meal with the right rum-based cocktail, all while learning about rum’s origin on the island. We were able to “drink some history” by sipping on samples from its collection of 150 rums from all over the world. Fun fact, Barbados is cited as the first Caribbean island where rum was made, around 1650.

Mount Gay rum was the star of the night. As the oldest rum in the world (being produced on the island since 1703), variations of it were used in every cocktail, from a classic 1910 to a tropical Cheeky Monkey.

Expertly paired with our meals, which included a refreshing Sugar Glazed Yellow Fin Tuna, a mouth-watering Oven Roasted Cauliflower Steak and decadent White Chocolate Cheesecake, we took in the island’s history with each delicious sip and bite.

Music and nightlife energy

With good rum always comes a good time, and Bajans know how to have fun. The Food and Rum Festival is a chance to try the island’s impressive cuisines, but it’s also an opportunity to let loose and dance to the rhythms of the island. And that is the perfect way to spend a stress-free getaway.

On the second night of our six-day adventure, we headed to Oistins Fish Market for dinner to try the country’s national dish, flying fish, which was incredible. But besides the food, the energy at the fete was unmatched. The vibe was electric. MCs were getting the crowd hyped, soca, calypso reggae and dancehall were spinning all night long, and chefs were cooking up a storm while the drinks were flowing. There was also a parade with the featured chefs in the festival, along with dancers, people on stilts and musicians moving and shaking down the street. It was the ultimate cookout with good vibes around, and everyone was welcome.

This night was only a warm-up for what was to come. This is the Food and Rum Festival after all!

Enter the outdoor Rise and Rum day party, which started at 4 a.m. — yes, 4 in the morning. The theme was yellow, which seemed fitting as we were there early enough to eat, drink and dance to the bright and beautiful sunrise.

Since it was an early start, we were ready to eat some bites before our morning shots of rum. The featured chefs in the festival were scattered throughout the grounds and were serving up bite-sized samples of their most popular meals. From cornbread to pork belly and chips covered with taco-style toppings, there were endless options. And of course the drinks were flowing. Our personal favourite was the passion fruit rum punch, a refreshing wakeup call that hit just right in the hot, hot sun. Luckily the festival grounds were covered by a massive canopy, and we were grateful because the Bajan heat don’t play!

Speaking of the heat, the locals came in hot. Everyone dressed the part, looking stunning in various shades of yellow, and we were impressed. We couldn’t help but take some snapshots of all the fits. Clearly, Bajans know how to dress, and fashion is an unmissable factor of their culture.

Fashion-forward Island

It’s clear that Bajans pride themselves on their style, and they’re not afraid to show up and show out. Especially when they’re going to a fete or out on the town, locals dress to impress.

Rising fashion designer Amor Emel Knight-Miller is no exception. Inspired by her mother growing up, Knight-Miller saw her thrifty mom be creative and daring with her personal fashion which piqued her interest in creating her own style out of simple and affordable everyday items.

After studying fashion design at Barbados Community College, Knight-Miller soon after started her own online fashion business, where she describes her pieces as monochromatic, sculptural and avant garde.

“For us, living in the Caribbean, everyone wears colour, everyone wears bright, vivacious reds and greens and blues. But from the time I knew myself as an individual, without anybody telling me or giving me an input as to who I was supposed to be, I always loved black and white,” she told Now Toronto.

Knight-Miller admits her clothes aren’t ideal styles for Bajans because of the heavy materials she uses, and says most of her clientele is in Canada and Europe. However she says Barbados has influenced her designs and how she shares them.

“So, definitely the women, the models that I choose. I am very biased to Black women. I love Black women, and my pieces may not be what you would wear every day, however, from the creating and the planning for, let’s say, the execution of a photo shoot or a campaign, I always want to infuse a culture, our culture,” she shared.

Now, as for Bajan style, locals would describe it as sophisticated, classy, and conservative. Knight-Miller says many local women enjoy donning resort wear, sandals, and gold accessories. But she says there’s various factors that can contribute to a Bajan’s style.

“There isn’t like a one-way path in terms of direction for pieces of clothing and articles of clothing and their style. I think it is definitely dependent on the class, social class of the person. But overall, we dress like if we’re going to the beach,” she adds.

If you want to dress like a true Bajan, Knight-Miller recommends going into Bridgetown, the capital, to explore what the various shops and local artisans have to offer.

Whether you’re a foodie, a party animal or a fashionista, Barbados’ culture is vibrant and electric, offering something for everyone to enjoy. So, what are you waiting for? Escape the Canadian winter for a bit and enjoy the Bajan sun for your next trip.