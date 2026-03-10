Canadian version of ‘The Price is Right’ premieres tonight

What to know The Price is Right’s Canadian edition premieres March 10 on Citytv at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST.

Veteran comedian Howie Mandel is the new host, bringing local flair to the iconic show.

Fans can expect a mix of classic games and new Canadian twists.

The longest-running game show in history, The Price is Right, has been Canadianized and will premiere tonight.

After seven decades and 53 seasons on American television, hosted by comedian Drew Carey, the show has arrived in Canada.

Canadian comedian Howie Mandel is the host, and he couldn’t be happier. “I’ve been a fan of The Price is Right my entire life, so stepping into this iconic role is an absolute thrill,” he said in a press release. “They didn’t even finish the name of the show in the sentence when I shouted ‘yes,’” Mandel said.

Canadians are buzzing with excitement over the announcement.

One Instagram user said, “Amazing!! Can’t wait to start watching tomorrow!!!🙌” Echoing that sentiment, “Omg can’t wait to see it❤️❤️.”

Another user commented on the clip of a woman competing for money, wishing, “I hope she got that 70k!!!!”

Citytv will air the premiere at 8 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. CST on March 10.