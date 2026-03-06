‘She better be worth it,’ Mariah the Scientist fans braved the cold and rain for first Toronto show 

What to know Mariah the Scientist kicked off the first of two Toronto shows at HISTORY on Thursday night despite rainy and chilly weather.

Fans from across Southern Ontario travelled to the city and lined up outside the venue hours before doors opened.

Concertgoers said they were eager to hear songs from her latest album as well as fan favourites like “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Christmas in Toronto.”

The R&B singer previously performed in Toronto in 2024 at the Danforth Music Hall and returns to HISTORY for night two on Friday.

Last night’s rain didn’t dampen Toronto R&B lovers’ moods as fans flocked to HISTORY for Mariah the Scientist’s first of two shows in the city this week.

From Pickering to Bowmanville to Sarnia, fans from all across Southern Ontario made the trek to see the ultimate lover girl in person, even despite the chilly temperatures and wet weather.

One fan, dressed in pink reminiscent of the singer-songwriter’s latest Hearts Sold Separately album cover, raved about risking it all in the rain.

“We’re so excited [to see Mariah the Scientist] that we’re standing in the rain and my hair is gonna start dripping red real soon. That’s how much I don’t care!,” she told Now Toronto.

“We are honestly super excited for the concert. It’s just very cold, extremely cold, but we’re really excited to see Mariah,” another fan gushed.

“My pants are definitely ruined, so she better be worth it,” another fan teased.

While some fans lined up outside buzzing about seeing her for the first time, veteran fans were just as excited to catch her again. Mariah the Scientist was last in the city in 2024, performing for her ‘To Be Eaten Alive’ tour at the 1,500-capacity Danforth Music Hall. Graduating to the 2,500-person venue HISTORY this time around, one fan hoped for an even bigger upgrade for next time.

“Mariah the Scientist concerts are always lively,” she said. “Next time, hopefully a bigger venue with indoor space.”

As for what Torontonians hoped to hear from the singer, fans listed hits off the new album like “Is It a Crime?,” “No More Entertainers,” and “More,” alongside throwbacks like “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Always n Forever,” and, of course, the iconic heartfelt “Christmas in Toronto.”

Mariah the Scientist returns to HISTORY for her night two show on Friday, with the rainy weather also making a comeback to really set the mood.