Tate McRae, BBNO$ and Finn Wolfhard among Canadian artists to perform at Lollapalooza

Prepare for stunning outfits and live music as Lollapalooza returns with a line-up featuring nine Canadian artists, including Tate McRae and bbno$.

The four-day festival takes place in Grant Park in Chicago, Ill., from July 30 to Aug. 2.

Presale starts on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT, 11 a.m. for Torontonians. Expect the lowest-price four-day tickets to be on sale for one hour only. Sign up for the presale on the Lollapalooza website.

Their website shows tickets start as low as $399 USD for a four-day general admission pass, going up to $29,000 USD for a four-day Lolla insider pass.

Tate McRae

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Tate McRae will be one of the festival’s eight headliners. The Calgary artist to fame after her YouTube video of “you broke me first” went viral in 2020. The 22-year-old singer, songwriter and dancer has since been dominating the pop scene.

bbno$

bbno$, a Canadian rapper and singer from Vancouver who’s TikTok famous, will be performing at Lollapalooza. He’s known for his 2019 hit “Lalala” with Y2K and the 2021 viral song “Edamame” featuring Rich Brian. Bbno$ is also known for his TikTok memes and uses his platform to speak on social issues, primarily focusing on LGBTQ+ rights and protecting artists from AI.

Read More Canadian artists Orville Peck and bbno$ are latest to cut ties with Casey Wasserman amid Epstein allegations

Faouzia

Faouzia is a Moroccan-Canadian singer, born in Casablanca and raised in Manitoba. She’s known for her powerful four-octave vocal range and emotional pop music. Faouzia has collaborated with John Legend on “Minefields” and David Guetta on “Battle.” In her own music, Faouzia sings in a multitude of languages, including English, French and Arabic.

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Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is a Vancouver-born actor, musician, and director best known for his role as Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s Stranger Things. In his music career, he is recognized as an indie-rock musician, singer, and guitarist, having fronted the band Calpurnia from 2017-2019, formed The Aubreys, and released his 2025 solo debut album Happy Birthday.

Mother Mother

Mother Mother is a Canadian indie rock band from Quadra Island, B.C., known for angular harmonies, vocal-driven pop, and theatrical, dark lyricism. Originally called “Mother,” the group regained popularity when their 2008 song “Hayloft” resurfaced on TikTok in 2020. Their music often explores themes of alienation and social anxiety.

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Cameron Whitcomb

Backflip your way to the festival (or don’t — no one wants you to get hurt.) Cameron Whitcomb is a Canadian country singer/songwriter from Alberta, but raised in British Columbia. He’s known for his raw, honest music about his addiction and sobriety. He was a Top 20 finalist on Season 20 of American Idol. Even with songs about serious topics, his performances are always a show, as he’s known for doing backflips on stage. Are we sure he’s not Benson Boone in disguise?

Goldie Boutilier

Do you know Goldie Boutilier? If not, you might recognize her under her previous names: pop singer “My Name Is Kay” or DJ “Goldilox.” Since rebranding, the Canadian singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia has been recording retro-inspired alt-country sounds. Her album Goldie Boutilier Presents Goldie Montana (2025) is noted for being cinematic, nostalgic and melancholic.

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Vandelux

Multi-instrumentalist, producer and vocalist Evan White, under the name Vandelux, was born and raised in Vancouver and moved to San Francisco, Calif. in 2016. His name reflects a combination of cities from his past: Vancouver, Deland and Luxembourg — all shaping his music. He’s known for his funky grooves and Bob Moses-like vocals.