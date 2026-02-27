7 laptop-friendly cafes in Toronto for your next study sesh

It’s midterm season, and the struggle is real to find a cafe where you can study for a couple of hours in the city.

Sometimes, students just need a change of scenery to be motivated to study.

From coworking tables to cozy home-like settings, check out these seven laptop-friendly cafes to get your studying on.

forget me not coffee

Locations: 506 Adelaide St W. | 102 Ossington Ave

Get a homey feeling at forget me not coffee. Both locations provide a comfortable space to read, work and connect with others. Visit the cafe at either location as early as 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends, open till 7 p.m., except on Monday to Thursday, when it closes at 6 p.m. The cafe is laptop-friendly, offering students the opportunity to get their work done while enjoying their coffee or the viral banana bread matcha latte!

Nabulu Coffee

Location: 6 Joseph St

Get seated on comfy couches or at a communal office seating area at Nabulu Coffee. Named in honour of a 7-year-old orphaned elephant in Kenya, whose name means “Growing” in the Maa language, the women-owned coffee shop is the perfect spot for a study session. Whether you’re more productive early in the morning or prefer late-night study sessions, the cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., with special drinks like blue matcha, or you can have a Persian tea experience amongst many other drinks and desserts.

Cafe Forêt

Location: 153 Dundas St W.

Cafe Forêt wants customers to stay, so students are more than welcome to bring their laptops over and study. The Korean cafe features neutral tones, wood accents, and real plants to create a relaxing atmosphere for remote workers and students. Students can enjoy creative coffee drinks or croffles and plug into clearly labelled outlets between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

Rooster Coffee House

Locations: 568 Jarvis St | 343 King St E. | 479 Broadview Ave

Rooster Coffee House is a laptop-friendly cafe with three locations. The rustic-chic cafe is known for its warm and intimate vibe. The shops feature vintage chandeliers and wood accents to add a touch of charm. The Jarvis location even has a small second floor with lots of people studying. Try Pilot Coffee Roasters’ beans or their food while getting your study on. Drinks are pretty affordable with mochas below $5.

10 DEAN

Locations:

484 Spadina Ave.- Sunday to Thursday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Friday to Saturday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

200 Redpath Ave- Sunday to Thursday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

21 Dalhousie St.- Sunday to Thursday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

31 York Garden Wy.- Monday to Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Discover a cafe by day, bar by night. 10 DEAN, inspired by Fitzrovia’s English roots, embodies elegance and sophistication in its cafes. The cafes have dedicated laptop-friendly seating and charging outlets for quiet work sessions or casual work meetings, with the exception of the Elm location (Dalhousie) main room closing its laptop rule at 5 p.m.

PROJECT SEOUL

Location: 355 Spadina Ave., Second Floor

Kensington Market’s PROJECT SEOUL is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all studying needs. The cafe is often referred to as a co-working space with free wifi, numerous outlets and lots of seating. The bright, minimalistic atmosphere will keep you motivated during what can be boring studies. Try their Korean-style lattes, bingsu and cakes. Beware: they may enforce a 2-hour seat limit on weekends if demand is high.

Bloom Cafe

Locations: 596 Yonge St | 255 Beverley St

The Japanese-inspired bakery and cafe, Bloom Cafe, is laptop-friendly. Though to note: they don’t have many outlets. The shop offers premium tea-infused pastries and signature cream puffs, as well as matcha and sakura drinks and treats. The minimalistic cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at the Yonge location, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Beverley location, but opens one hour later on Sunday.