Six new Toronto cafés for your February caffeine crawl

Blink, and there’s a new cafe opening on the block. February 2026 brewed up six new spots in the GTA.

Some are even celebrating with opening-week deals.

From cozy cafes to cultural experiences, check out these six cafes to get your caffeine fix.

heytea (Eaton Centre)

Location: 220 Yonge St, Unit A004A

The popular tea lab, heytea, is opening on Feb. 16 at the Eaton Centre. The store will launch with Susur Lee, a Toronto culinary icon, and will feature caviar drinks and ice cream. Opening specials will include:

Feb. 16-18: buy-one-get-one-free on all drinks

Feb. 16-22: receive a limited-edition heytea fridge magnet

Feb. 20-26: the first 100 customers daily will receive a heytea canvas tote

Feb. 27-March 5: the first 100 customers each day will win a prize, including tumblers, jasmine tea incense, or a Toronto-exclusive tote.

I am a cake

Location: 67 Shuter St

Korean cafe I am a cake opened its second location downtown, following its original store in Markham. The store soft-launched on Feb. 10 with “not-too-sweet” Korean desserts, cream madeleines and its famous Dubai chewy cookies. The inside is colourful to brighten up your day! Their hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TeaByDo / Chapanda

Location: 5203 Yonge St, North York

Chapanda, one of China’s top three bubble tea brands, is opening its first-ever location in Canada under the TeaByDo brand. The grand opening event takes place on Friday until Feb. 15. Their ongoing specials include a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on six select drinks:

Kyoho Grape Jasmine Tea Smoothie

Signature Taro Ball Milk Tea

Signature Mango Pomelo Sago

Oolong Milk Tea with Soybean Cheese Foam

Roasted Oolong Fresh Milk Tea

Gardenia Dew Fresh Milk Tea.

Additionally, visitors have a chance to win a gold bar or other merchandise, and if you share the spot on social media, you also get a fridge magnet! The store’s hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Blushaak

Location: 684 Yonge St

Blushaak, named after a shark at rest in the sea, is a Korean cafe aiming to offer a minimalist aesthetic and a “teatime” experience. It soft-opened in the Church-Wellesley area on Feb. 6 and is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday. Enjoy 50 per cent off on Shaak lattes, matcha lattes and apple mango iced tea.

FlyMood Cafe & Lounge

Location: 533 Bloor St W.

FlyMood Cafe & Lounge is an airplane-themed cafe and cockpit lounge that immerses customers in a first-class aviation experience. The vibes feature neon cabin lighting, airplane window seats and a cozy atmosphere for coffee, shisha and cocktails. The cafe soft-opened on Feb. 1, and Torontonians are awaiting the grand opening. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily, except Saturday, with a 10 a.m. start. The cafe is also laptop-friendly.

Cotti Coffee (The Well)

Location: 486 Front St W.

Cotti Coffee is a Chinese-founded coffee chain known for its 100 per cent high-quality Arabica coffee and for its affordability with $3.99 daily specials. With over 18,000 stores in 33 countries, Cotti Coffee just opened a new location in The Well. Their grand opening specials from Feb. 6-19 include:

20 per cent off all drinks for a limited time.

First drink is $0.99 when purchased through the Cotti Coffee app.