Yes Shef makes its Ontario debut in the GTA this March — and you could win tickets

Toronto’s food scene is about to turn up the heat, and this culinary event is giving one lucky reader the chance to be part of it.

National mentorship and tasting event Yes Shef heads to the GTA this March, an exciting one-day-only affair created by the WORTH Association to support and elevate women in the culinary and hospitality industry.

Taking over the Orion Ballroom inside The International Centre (6900 Airport Rd., Mississauga), on March 9, the event marks Yes Shef’s highly anticipated Ontario debut after five successful years in Vancouver.

Yes Shef exists to highlight the underrepresented culinary leadership roles women undertake across Canada. Through mentorship pairings, scholarships and high-impact events, the initiative creates meaningful opportunities for emerging talent to connect with established chefs and hospitality leaders.

Guests can expect 20 tasting stations powered by women, alongside premium wines and cocktails crafted by women leading the beverage industry. This is an opportunity not only to taste incredible food, but to meet the women actively shaping Canada’s culinary future.

General admission tickets are $220, and Now Toronto is giving away a pair of tickets to attend.

To enter, participants must complete the following steps:

