What to watch on Crave in March 2019

Courtesy of Starz / Bell Media
Now Apocalypse
Avan Jogia (left) and Beau Mirchoff star in cult filmmaker Gregg Araki's series Now Apocalypse.
Now Apocalypse
U.S. network Starz is making its Canadian debut via Crave this month, meaning we get to watch cult director Gregg Araki’s new series, which happens to be produced by another American indie cinema darling, Steven Soderbergh. The 10-episode show stars Canadian actor Avan Jogia as an L.A. dude named Ulysses trying to shake his millennial anxiety. Araki has clocked time as a director on other shows such as 13 Reasons Why, but this is the first series to give him full control. Judging from the trailer, we can expect heavy helpings of sex, aliens and hot torsos. March 10
Barry (season 2)
The first season of Bill Hader’s merciless HBO comedy ended on such a powerfully dark note that continuing the story any further seems just short of impossible… but of course that’s why we’re excited to see where writer/director/star Hader and his producing partner Alec Berg (Silicon Valley) take the second season. Expect more police investigations, more mob wars, more scene studies and more of Hader’s antihero struggling with the fact that his acting falls flat unless he reveals his own capability for violence – which is, of course, the one truth he doesn’t want to share with anyone. Also, Anthony Carrigan’s irrepressible Chechen gangster NoHo Hank is back! That can’t end well. March 31
The Case Of Adnan Syed
Amy Berg, who has made documentaries about sexual abuse in the Catholic church and in Hollywood, turns a lens on the 1999 murder of 18-year-old Baltimore high school student Hae Min Lee. If you’re already familiar with the case thanks to the debut season of mega-hit true-crime podcast Serial, HBO is promising this four-part doc series will add more to the story via interviews with key players who weren’t featured in the podcast. March 10
Veep (season 7)
After a year and a half hiatus – during which time star Julia Louis-Dreyfus underwent treatment for breast cancer – HBO’s Beltway satire returns for a final seven-episode run that finds short-fused ex-POTUS Selina Meyer rankled by retirement, and thinking about getting back into the game one more time. (Well, more than just thinking.) And yes, the prospect of Team Meyer – which once again includes Anna Chlumsky, Gary Cole, Kevin Dunn and Tony Hale – confronting the new political normal of fake news and social-media slandering should fill you with equal amounts of dread and glee. March 31
Leaving Neverland
Would you let your child sleep in the same bed as Michael Jackson? Dan Reed’s four-hour, two-part HBO documentary goes deep into what happens when the answer is yes. The film tells the stories of two men who met and befriended Jackson as children in the 80s and accused him of sexual abuse until 2013. Leaving Neverland attempts to understand why survivors of child sexual abuse are often unable to acknowledge what happened to them until later in life. March 3 & 4
America To Me
This 10-part Starz series from Chicago documentary powerhouse Kartemquin Films – producers and distributors of Steve James’s Hoop Dreams and Abacus: Small Enough To Jail and Bing Liu’s recent Oscar-nominated Minding The Gap – captures a year in the lives of the 3,200 students of Chicago’s Oak Park and River Forest High School, and how class and race affect their relationships with one another and with the faculty. Co-directed by James, Liu, Rebecca Parrish (Radical Grace) and Kevin Shaw (The NFL Season: A Biography), it promises an expansive and empathetic look at kids in America right now. March 10
Full list of new titles available in March, by date. A + symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available on Crave+ .
TV SHOWS
March 1
Goatface
The Royals (season 4)
The Shop (season 1, episode 4)+
Star Trek: Discovery (season 2, episode 7)
Strike Back (season 6, episode 6 )+
Teletubbies Everywhere (seasons 1-2)
March 2
2 Dope Queens (season 2 episode 4)+
March 3
Black Monday (season 1, episode 6)
The Circus (season 4A, episode 6)
Crashing (season 3, episode 7)+
High Maintenance (season 3, episode 7)+
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season 6, episode 3)+
Slutever (season 2, episode 4)
SMILF (season 2, episode 6)
March 5
Black Sails (seasons 2-4)
The Bold And The Beautiful (season 32, episodes 127-131)
Dan Vs (seasons 2-3)
Da Vinci’s Demons (seasons 2-3)
Power (seasons 2-4)
Survivor’s Remorse (seasons 3-4)
March 6
The Launch (season 2, episode 6)
March 7
Desus & Mero (season 1, episode 3)
March 8
Ask Me About My Shirt
Big Questions And Huge Answers With Jon Dore
Cheerleaders In Chess Club (season 1-2)
The Girl Without A Phone (season 1)
I Am The Night
Locker Combo
Loser For President (season 1)
Roxanne & The Slam Poety’s Society
Star Trek: Discovery (season 2, episode 8)
Strike Back (season 6, episode 7)+
Real Time With Bill Maher (season 17, episode 7)+
Thirteen
Wonderland High (March 8)
March 10
America To Me (season 1, episode 1)
Black Monday (season 1, episode 7)
The Case Against Adnan Syed (episode 1)+
The Circus (season 4A, episode 7)
Crashing (season 3, episode 8)+
High Maintenance (season 3, episode 8)+
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season 6, episode 4)+
Now Apocalypse (season 1, episode 1)
Slutever (season 2, episode 5)
SMILF (season 2, episode 7)
March 12
The Bold And The Beautiful (season 32, episodes 132-136)
March 14
Desus & Mero (season 1, episode 4)
The Pizza Show (seasons 1-2)
March 15
Difficult People (season 1-3)
Ron Funches: Giggle Fit
Star Trek: Discovery (season 2, episode 9)
Strike Back (season 6, episode 8)+
Real Time With Bill Maher (season 17, episode 8)+
Urban Vermin (season 1)
March 17
America To Me (season 1, episode 2)
Billions (season 4, episode 1)
Black Monday (season 1, episode 8)
The Case Against Adnan Syed (episode 2+
The Circus (season 4A, episode 8)
High Maintenance (season 3, episode 9)+
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season 6, episode 5)+
Now Apocalypse (season 1, episode 2)
Slutever (season 2, episode 6)
SMILF (season 2, episode 8)
March 19
The Bold And The Beautiful (season 32, episodes 137-141)
March 21
Desus & Mero (season 1, episode 5)
March 22
Animal Mechanicals (season 3)
Most Expensivest (season 2)
Strike Back (season 6, episode 9)+
Real Time With Bill Maher (season 17, episode 9)+
Roy Wood Jr: No One Loves You
Star Trek: Discovery (season 2, episode 10)
March 23
Funny Women Of A Certain Age
March 24
Action (episode 1)
America To Me (season 1, episode 3)
Billions (season 4, episode 2)
Black Monday (season 1, episode 9)
The Case Against Adnan Syed (episode 3)+
Now Apocalypse (season 1, episode 3)
Slutever (season 2, episode 7)
SMILF (season 2, episode 9)
March 26
The Bold And The Beautiful (season 32, episodes 142-144)
March 28
Desus & Mero (season 1, episode 6)
March 29
Broad City (season 5)
Fuck, That’s Delicious (season 2B)
Mona The Vampire (season 3-4)
Strike Back (season 6, episode 10)+
Real Time With Bill Maher (season 17, episode 10)+
Star Trek: Discovery (season 2, Episode 11)
Temptation Island (season 1)
March 31
Action (episode 2)
America To Me (season 1, episode 4)
Barry (season 2, episode 1)+
Billions (season 4, episode 3)
Black Monday (season 1, episode 10)
The Case Against Adnan Syed (episode 4)+
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season 6, episode 6)+
Now Apocalypse (season 1, episode 4)
Slutever (eason 2, episode 8)
SMILF (season 2, episode 10)
Veep (season 7, episode 1)
MOVIES
March 1
Alpha+
The Breakfast Club
Notes From The Field
March 2
March 3
March 4
March 7
Lemonade+
March 8
Big Trouble In Little China
Do The Right Thing
Patch Adams
Sixteen Candles
This Is 40
The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
March 9
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies+
March 14
March 15
American Graffiti
My Best Friend’s Wedding
March 16
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom+
March 18
The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley+
March 22
Les Miserables
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
March 23
March 25
One Nation Under Stress+
March 29
March 30
LAST CHANCE
TV series and movies leaving Crave this month.
March 10
Going In Style
Monty Python: The Meaning of Life
Monty Python’s Best Bits (Mostly)
March 11
Mayday (season 10)
March 12
Cries From Syria
March 14
Dan For Mayor (season 2)
Hiccups (season 2)
March 15
Death On A Factory Farm
March 18
The Great Wall
March 19
Counterpart (season 2)
March 21
Call Me Fitz (season 3)
John Leguizamo: Ghetto Klown
March 23
Tone Bell: Can’t Cancel This
Songs & Stories: Jann Arden The Director’s Cut
March 24
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
March 25
Killing Hasselhoff
March 30
Dead Draw
Trainspotting
March 31
Bad Kids Of Crestview Academy
Collide
Man Down
Pure Country: Pure Heart
The Shack