What to watch on Crave in March 2019

U.S. network Starz is making its Canadian debut via Crave this month, meaning we get to watch cult director Gregg Araki’s new series, which happens to be produced by another American indie cinema darling, Steven Soderbergh. The 10-episode show stars Canadian actor Avan Jogia as an L.A. dude named Ulysses trying to shake his millennial anxiety. Araki has clocked time as a director on other shows such as 13 Reasons Why, but this is the first series to give him full control. Judging from the trailer, we can expect heavy helpings of sex, aliens and hot torsos. March 10

Barry (season 2)

The first season of Bill Hader’s merciless HBO comedy ended on such a powerfully dark note that continuing the story any further seems just short of impossible… but of course that’s why we’re excited to see where writer/director/star Hader and his producing partner Alec Berg (Silicon Valley) take the second season. Expect more police investigations, more mob wars, more scene studies and more of Hader’s antihero struggling with the fact that his acting falls flat unless he reveals his own capability for violence – which is, of course, the one truth he doesn’t want to share with anyone. Also, Anthony Carrigan’s irrepressible Chechen gangster NoHo Hank is back! That can’t end well. March 31

The Case Of Adnan Syed

Amy Berg, who has made documentaries about sexual abuse in the Catholic church and in Hollywood, turns a lens on the 1999 murder of 18-year-old Baltimore high school student Hae Min Lee. If you’re already familiar with the case thanks to the debut season of mega-hit true-crime podcast Serial, HBO is promising this four-part doc series will add more to the story via interviews with key players who weren’t featured in the podcast. March 10

Veep (season 7)

After a year and a half hiatus – during which time star Julia Louis-Dreyfus underwent treatment for breast cancer – HBO’s Beltway satire returns for a final seven-episode run that finds short-fused ex-POTUS Selina Meyer rankled by retirement, and thinking about getting back into the game one more time. (Well, more than just thinking.) And yes, the prospect of Team Meyer – which once again includes Anna Chlumsky, Gary Cole, Kevin Dunn and Tony Hale – confronting the new political normal of fake news and social-media slandering should fill you with equal amounts of dread and glee. March 31

Leaving Neverland

Would you let your child sleep in the same bed as Michael Jackson? Dan Reed’s four-hour, two-part HBO documentary goes deep into what happens when the answer is yes. The film tells the stories of two men who met and befriended Jackson as children in the 80s and accused him of sexual abuse until 2013. Leaving Neverland attempts to understand why survivors of child sexual abuse are often unable to acknowledge what happened to them until later in life. March 3 & 4

America To Me

This 10-part Starz series from Chicago documentary powerhouse Kartemquin Films – producers and distributors of Steve James’s Hoop Dreams and Abacus: Small Enough To Jail and Bing Liu’s recent Oscar-nominated Minding The Gap – captures a year in the lives of the 3,200 students of Chicago’s Oak Park and River Forest High School, and how class and race affect their relationships with one another and with the faculty. Co-directed by James, Liu, Rebecca Parrish (Radical Grace) and Kevin Shaw (The NFL Season: A Biography), it promises an expansive and empathetic look at kids in America right now. March 10

