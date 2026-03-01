What to know Auston Matthews was booed by Toronto Maple Leafs fans during Saturday’s home game against the Ottawa Senators.

The boos are believed to be linked to Matthews’ recent White House visit after winning gold with Team USA at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games.

Fans are divided online, with some calling the reaction disrespectful and others feeling it was justified.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain Austin Matthews got less than a warm welcome when the team honoured him for his Olympic performance on Saturday night.

The Leafs took on the Ottawa Senators for a home game at Scotiabank Arena last night, and the Toronto captain was not warmly received when announcers called his name while honouring players who recently competed at the 2026 Winter Olympics. In a clip posted to TikTok, fans can be heard booing when the Leafs’ captain’s name was called.

Toronto honoured all three Olympians on the team, including Sweden’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson and William Nylander, who both received applause. Meanwhile, people were not as happy to see Matthews, booing when he was called.

It’s believed that the heckling fans were reacting to Matthew’s recent visit to the White House following a gold medal win for Team U.S.A. at the recent Olympics in a final against Team Canada. Fans were less than impressed after a clip showing U.S. President Donald Trump calling to congratulate the men’s team and inviting them to his State of the Union address went viral.

The video includes the president joking that he would have to invite the women’s team or risk being impeached, and the many male players laughing. The women’s team, which also secured a gold medal at the Milano Cortina Olympics, declined an invitation from Trump to attend the speech.

Advertisement

Matthews at the White House: Fans divided

Fans are divided on the way the captain was received. Some felt it was out of line.

“Booing ur captain is actually insane,” one person said on TikTok.

“If I were Matthews, I’d ask for a trade,” another shared.

While others felt that the fan response was warranted, if not a little mild, given the circumstances.

“What a terrible display by the fans. I, for one, am appalled. They could’ve booed MUCH louder than that,” one TikToker joked.

Advertisement

“That wasn’t loud enough! You all needed to boo louder than that!” another commented.

And some feel that enough is enough.

“Let it go. That was cruel and unnecessary. I think the US men’s hockey get it now, I hope. Congratulations, Auston Matthews, on your gold medal,” a fan commented. “I hope you realize why people booed, and the rest of us need to move forward.”