Beloved Beaches Cineplex multiplex closing next week

What to know The Cineplex movie theatre in the Beaches neighbourhood, will be closing Feb. 17.

The theatre has been operating on Queen Street East since 1999.

Cineplex Beaches, a beloved east end movie theatre that has been in operation since 1999, will be closing its doors on Feb. 17.

Located on Queen Street East next to HISTORY and Champions Greenwood, the six-screen multiplex cinema in the Beaches neighbourhood was taken over by Cineplex in 2019 — it was previously operated by Alliance Cinemas.

Barry Hertz, chief film critic for the Globe and Mail, broke the news on Bluesky and X Sunday.

Social media users on Reddit and X expressed their disappointment to the announcement, with people commenting, “This is terrible… no [other] cinema showing new releases anywhere around there. With Toronto travel times that might as well be an hour away.” and “Everytime a movie theater closes, our humanity loses a part of its soul…”

However, all hope is not lost for east end movie lovers, as local gem Fox Theatre, is situated just a short bus ride away also on Queen Street.

Other Cineplex theatre locations in Toronto — like the Cineplex Yonge Dundas, Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre, Cineplex Varsity and VIP, and Cineplex Scotiabank — have no plans to close.