What to know Federal party leaders, including Prime Minister Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre, attended a vigil in Tumbler Ridge to honour victims of this week’s school shooting.

Canadians took to social media to praise leaders for putting politics aside and demonstrating solidarity with the grieving community.

Officials emphasized compassion, support, and national unity in speeches at the memorial.

Canadians are showing their admiration for the country’s leaders after they came together to honour the victims of this week’s shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

On Friday night, Prime Minister Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, NDP interim Leader Don Davies, and Canada’s Gov. Gen. Mary Simon were among the people gathered in Tumbler Ridge to honour the people who were killed in a shooting at a school in the community earlier this week.

Prime Minister Mark Carney took to social media to make several posts about Friday night’s memorial, held in the British Columbia town where eight people were killed, including six children.

“What we do for each other, what we receive from each other. Open hearts when the world falls apart. This is grace,” he wrote. “Tumbler Ridge is full of grace tonight.”

“Please know that you are not alone. When you wake up tomorrow, and the world feels impossible, know that millions of Canadians are with you,” Carney said in a speech.

Advertisement

“When the cameras leave and the quiet sets in, know that we still will be here. And know that we shall need you too. Because Canada is a community that relies on each other’s grace, and may that grace bless us all.”

We came to Tumbler Ridge so that this community, who has been through the unthinkable, may know that Canadians are with you. pic.twitter.com/4YWhJnIZBq — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) February 14, 2026

He also posted a video of himself speaking in parliament, thanking first responders who attended the shooting.

“To the first responders and teachers in Tumbler Ridge who acted immediately to help those in need — you are the best of Canada,” he wrote on X.

To the first responders and teachers in Tumbler Ridge who acted immediately to help those in need — you are the best of Canada. pic.twitter.com/bTwpSuMXOZ — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) February 13, 2026

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre also attended the memorial, sharing support for the community in a speech.

Advertisement

“We are a nation with a broken heart, but we are also a nation with open arms,” he said. “Those arms wrap all the people of Tumbler Ridge in love. We are all today, Tumbler Ridge, strong.”

He also addressed Carney’s act of bringing leaders together in the aftermath of the shooting.

“Indeed, Prime Minister, you have shown tremendous grace in bringing together the leaders of all political parties and flying us here together as one,” Poilievre shared.

“We all lead political parties, but today there are no Conservatives, there are no Liberals, New Democrats, Greens, or Bloc Québécois. We are all, as we were on that plane together, mothers and fathers.”

Simon also spoke at the vigil, extending condolences to the community.

“This nation and many of the world’s leaders, including their majesties the king and queen, stand behind you,” Simon said. “I cannot fathom the depth of your sorrow, or the shock, the fear and horror you have endured.”

Advertisement

Leaders speak out in parliament

New Democratic Party (NDP) of Canada Leader Don Davies spoke about the shooting in Parliament earlier in the week, saying a loss like this reverberates through an entire community like Tumbler Ridge.

“To the families, we grieve with you, we stand behind you, and we hold you in our hearts,” Davies said in a speech on behalf of the NDP.

Today in Parliament, all party leaders offered condolences to all those affected by the horrific tragedy in Tumbler Ridge. Here is the statement I made on behalf of the NDP. pic.twitter.com/q6qVKB2fVN — Don Davies (@DonDavies) February 11, 2026

“We are not just a nation, we are a united nation, and a family,” May said in a speech to parliament the same day.

Canadians react to political leaders coming together

Advertisement

Online, Canadians are sharing their appreciation for the leaders coming together to support people affected by the tragedy.

“Solidarity between communities is one of the strongest forms of leadership,” one person shared on X.

“Tumbler Ridge has carried more than any community should ever have to, and seeing people show up for them truly matters,” another person commented. “In moments like this, what makes us Canadian is how we stand together, not just in words, but in presence, compassion, and solidarity.”

“I may not be a fan of a lot of your policies and will comment when I have something critical to say, so I find I need to give you & @PierrePoilievre kudos for putting politics aside when it matters most and showing much needed unified compassion for these victims.”

“Big respect for this. For real.”