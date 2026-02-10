Doug Ford jokes about Bad Bunny’s historic Super Bowl moment

What to know Ontario Premier Doug Ford joked that the only bunny he knows is Bugs Bunny after Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show.



Bad Bunny’s performance, featuring Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, was the most-watched moment of the night in Canada, peaking at 9.6 million viewers.



Super Bowl LX drew nearly 16 million unique Canadian viewers, while Bad Bunny also set a U.S. record with 135.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched halftime show ever.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford couldn’t help but crack a joke about Bad Bunny after the pop superstar’s record-breaking Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Before his press conference at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, the premier said he hoped everyone enjoyed the Super Bowl which aired on Sunday.

“Especially that halftime – that was a good one,” Ford added.

A reporter then asked him about the headliner, Bad Bunny.

“Bad Bunny. Big bunny. Whatever the bunny was,” Ford nodded. The only bunny I know is Bugs Bunny, and he’s more famous than all of them.”

The Puerto Rican entertainer took the stage at California’s Levi’s Stadium for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, with special guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. During his performance, he took time to spotlight several countries in the Americas, including Canada.

It was recorded as the most-watched moment of the night in Canada, according to Bell Media, with the audience peaking at 9.6 million viewers at 8:23 p.m. ET during the performance.

Overall, the media company says nearly 16 million unique Canadian viewers watched some or all of the NFL’s championship game, as the Seattle Seahawks claimed the 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots.

South of the border, American broadcast company NBC says Bad Bunny also shattered records, reporting that the “Nuevayol” singer pulled in approximately 135.4 million viewers, officially surpassing Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 performance and placing it as the number one most-watched halftime show of all time.

Bad Bunny’s new achievement comes just a little over one week after taking home the coveted Album of the Year GRAMMY for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which made history as the first-ever non-English album to win the award.