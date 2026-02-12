‘This cut is the deepest,’ Father mourns child killed in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. mass shooting

What to know Mwansa posted an emotional message recounting his son’s last day, describing the loss as “the deepest cut.”

Community members flooded social media with condolences, calling the tragedy “heartbreaking” and offering prayers and support to the grieving family.

Police named 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar as the suspect in the mass shooting that left nine dead and at least 25 injured.

A Canadian father is mourning and sharing last moments with his 12-year-old son, who was one of the victims of a mass shooting that left nine dead and 25 possibly injured in British Columbia.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on social media, Abel Mwansa revealed some of his last cherished moments with his son, a 12-year-old boy who has been identified as one of the victims of a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Tuesday evening.

“He left home [on] 10th Feb, 2026 saying, ‘When daddy comes [back] from work, tell him to come and pick me [up] from church. I will be attending [a] youth meeting for he loved the Lord.’ And picked up his backpack [at] 08:20 a.m. and went to school…Not knowing that my son will be shot like a stray dog murdered in cold blood,” Mwansa said in the post on Wednesday.

In the post, Mwansa also said his son enjoyed attending school, and even cried at the possibility of having to be homeschooled.

Despite the pain, the father also said he was thankful for the moments spent with his child, sharing a video of one of their moments together, having dinner at a restaurant.

Advertisement

“[A] few weeks ago, [I] took my son for dinner. This is a child that I have raised to respect elders, answer to one call, be strong, work hard, put a smile on the face like I do, focus on his studies, never miss school and to be a good kid,” he said.

“My son I treasured the moment I spent with you, you were a great son still remains a great one to me…This cut is the deepest.”

Community shares condolences

In response to Mwansa’s post, many in the community are mourning the loss and sending their love to the family.

“This is heart breaking…Especially after celebrating his sister’s birthday a matter of days ago…My deepest condolences,” one Facebook user said.

“I’m deeply hurt, I can imagine how downhearted you are,” another person said.

Advertisement

“This is terrible. Rest his soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family,” a different user added.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow. My heart arches. My heartfelt condolences,” another person wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, the RCMP identified 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar as the shooter behind the high school shooting.

Police confirmed Van Rootselaar was later found dead at the school, while her mother and sibling were also found dead at home.