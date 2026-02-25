Former Toronto Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti dead at 64

What to know Former Toronto Councillor Giorgio (George) Mammoliti has died at age 64.

It’s reported he was taken to hospital following an accidental fall at his cottage.

His former colleage, Mike Colle, says he passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital.

Giorgio (George) Mammoliti, a two-time candidate for Toronto Mayor, has died at 64.

His colleague and current city councillor, Mike Colle, says Mammoliti passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital where he was admitted.

It was initially reported by the Toronto Sun that Mammoliti was transported to hospital following an accidental fall at his cottage. Colle seconded this information, replying to a comment on his post.

Mammoliti had an extensive and colourful political career, which he began as an NDP MPP at the age of 28 in 1990. He then served as a North York Councillor before serving his 18-year tenure as Toronto councillor from 2000 to 2018.

During that time, he was also a member of Mayor Rob Ford’s Executive Committee.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti. I served with him for eight years on Council. He was very dedicated to public service and always treated me with the utmost respect. I enjoyed his humour, energy, and passion to speak his mind. He… — James Pasternak (@PasternakTO) February 25, 2026

He ran for mayorship in Toronto in 2010 and 2023 and recently ran in the 2025 federal election as the People’s Party of Canada’s candidate for the riding of Simcoe-Grey.

Mammoliti also served on several boards including Parks & Environment, Community Development & Recreation, Affordable Housing, The Hockey Hall of Fame and the Toronto Zoo.

While he was an ally of former Mayor Rob Ford, who served in office from 2010-2014, the two diverged on the matter of privatization of the zoo, as Ford pushed for its sale while Mammoliti argued against it.

Read More Mammoliti takes credit for panda-monium

The late Giorgio Mammoliti with a panda cub at Chonqing Zoo in China, 2013.

Tributes pouring in for Mammoliti

“He was a strong advocate for Toronto Zoo and I have many fond memories of his vigorous support for new attractions to educate and drive attention. He was so happy when the Giant Pandas were delivered by Fedex,” a supporter wrote on Colle’s post.

"I was saddened to learn of the passing of Giorgio Mammoliti.



Giorgio had a long and distinguished career in public service. First as an NDP Member of Provincial Parliament and later as a long-serving Toronto city councillor.



What defined him was not party ideology, but his… — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) February 25, 2026

In a statement, the founder and leader of the People’s Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier, says Mammoliti was “a principled man who was willing to stand apart from his own party to serve his constituents’ interests when he believed it was necessary.”

However, not all Torontonians remembered Mammoliti as fondly as Bernier, as his time in politics raised ethical and legal questions.

“Definitely an end of an era in Toronto politics, loved him or hated him he definitely left a mark,” a Reddit user wrote.

“While most didn’t (or did) agree with what he was doing or his tactics (some of which were hilarious at times or ridiculous), he was a good person outside of work,” another wrote.

Mammoliti is survived by his son, Christopher Mammoliti.