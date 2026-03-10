Toronto police conduct a terrorism search after U.S. Consulate shooting, release suspect vehicle information

Toronto Police Services (TPS) said it’s looking for terrorism links after it responded to a shooting report in the U.S. Consulate.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, TPS responded to a call in the U.S. Consulate at 360 University Ave., revealing suspects had allegedly fired multiple shots at the building.

According to police, two male suspects were travelling in a white Honda CR-V west of Dundas St. W., when they turned on University Ave. and allegedly left the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the building, before re-entering the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Officers then found evidence of a shooting at the scene, including damaged glass and door, and firearm shell casings. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police have released an image of the vehicle and are working on identifying witnesses, and reviewing footage of security cameras in the area. Those who may have information about the incident are urged to contact police through 416-808-2510, anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

This is a developing story. More to come.