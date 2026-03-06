Toronto turns 192: Residents share their love for the city

What to know Toronto is celebrating its 192nd birthday with a free festival at Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday from 3–10 p.m., featuring more than 120 local vendors, food stalls, live performances, skating, and fireworks at 9 p.m.

The anniversary marks how far the city has come since its early days as the Town of York, once nicknamed “Muddy York” because of poor roads and sanitation.

Torontonians say what they love most about the city is its multiculturalism, diverse food scene, and vibrant neighbourhoods, saying the city feels like home because people from every culture can find community here.

Torontonians are sharing their love for the city as Toronto celebrates its 192nd birthday.

Toronto has come a long way from the days when it was the Town of York and nicknamed “Muddy York” for its poor roads and sanitation. Now, it’s a clean(er) multicultural city celebrating 192 years since incorporation.

The people of Toronto are celebrating the city’s anniversary with a one-day festival in Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m. The free, family-friendly event will feature over 120 local vendors, food stalls, live performances, and a skating party. It will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

In celebration of Toronto’s 192nd birthday, Now Toronto asked Torontonians to share their love for the city. Here’s what they told us.

Martin, a Toronto resident, tells Now Toronto his favourite aspect of Toronto, “The multiculturalism. My family are immigrants and came here when I was two years old. It’s only gotten more eclectic, more diverse, more multicultural… I think that’s wonderful.”

Echoing this sentiment, another Torontonian says, “[Toronto’s] a multicultural city, so the good part is a person from every culture can find something that they like that feels like home, that feels like a safe space, and yeah, I think that’s beautiful.”

He shares his favourite spots in the city, ranging from his local yoga studio to a Russian bathhouse in Mississauga.

Sarah, raised in Toronto, shares, “I grew up here. [My favourite part is] definitely the food scene. There are just so many amazing restaurants everywhere, the people are great, it’s just a very walkable city, you can get anywhere in just a few minutes.”

She also highlights Little Italy as one of her favourite neighbourhoods.

But Torontonians aren’t the only ones celebrating the city’s 192nd birthday. Sherry, from Saskatchewan, says, “I’m not from here, but I’m in love with the Leafs. Forgive me, I was born in ‘67 so I’m cursed from birth, and that’s why we come here – and the Jays.”

In the end, all of these Toronto lovers sang or wished happy birthday to celebrate the city.