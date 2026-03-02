Months-long downtown closure kicks off Toronto construction season

What to know The intersection at Bay and College is now fully closed to vehicles and cyclists as crews replace sewer infrastructure and renew TTC streetcar tracks.

Work will pause mid-April to late July to reduce disruptions during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and resume from July to December.

506/306 streetcars and 19 Bay buses are diverting as of Mar. 2, with replacement buses running and further service changes expected when construction resumes after July.

The downtown Toronto commute is about to get shaken up, as a major intersection will be closed for several months for planned construction.

As of Monday morning, the intersection between Bay and College streets is closed to vehicles and cyclists. Sidewalks will be open for pedestrian and business access, but could also be temporarily closed at times.

The closure comes as the City of Toronto works to replace combined sewer and combined service lateral pipes on College St. between Yonge St. and Bay St., and to renew TTC streetcar tracks on College and Carlton streets between Bay and Church streets.

The work is set to pause from mid-April to the end of July to help minimize disruptions during the FIFA World Cup, but full completion is only expected by December.

Construction will be taking place at the intersection 24 hours a day, and seven days a week, and will include excavation and heavy breaking throughout the day. All concrete breaking activities, which are expected to be the most disruptive, will be kept between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., while overnight work will include moving, installing, and welding new rail.

According to the city, this work is required to keep streetcar tracks updated and maintain efficient water treatment.

Transit disruptions

The work will also impact transit commuters, as the 506/306 streetcar and 19 bus routes will be modified to accommodate for the work starting Mar. 2.

Both eastbound and westbound 506/306 streetcars will divert via McCaul, Dundas, and Parliament streets to the regular route. Meanwhile, replacement buses will operate between Spadina station and Broadview and Gerard:

Eastbound via: Spadina, College, University, Gerrard, Yonge, Carlton, Parliament, and Gerrard.

Westbound via: Gerrard, Parliament, Carlton, Yonge, Wellesley, Queens Park, College, Spadina.

19 Bay buses will also be diverting:

Northbound via: Gerrard, Yonge, Wellesley.

Southbound via: Wellesley, Queens Park, University, Gerrard.

Both routes are expected to return to normal in May and during the World Cup during construction pause, and resume after July when work re-starts. The TTC says it will be announcing new service changes then.

Full work schedule

According to the city, the months-long construction will happen in three phases.

Phase one will take place between March and mid-April, and include:

TTC track replacement in College and Bay streets;

Full closure to vehicles and bicycles;

Temporary sidewalk closure at times;

Access to businesses and properties unchanged.

A temporary pause in construction between mid-April and July for the World Cup, during which:

Roads will open for regular use;

Construction equipment will be removed.

Phase two will take place between the end of July and September, and include:

Sewer replacement on College St. from Yonge to Bay streets;

TTC track renewal on Carlton St. from Church to Yonge streets;

One travel lane will be maintained in each direction on College and Carlton streets;

Temporary sidewalk closure at times;

Access to businesses and properties unchanged.

Phase three will happen from September to December, and include:

TTC track renewal on College St. from Yonge to Bay streets;

No travel permitted on Yonge St. through College St. intersection;

One travel lane maintained in each direction on College and Carlton streets;

Temporary closures of sidewalks at times;

Access to businesses and properties unchanged.

Last year, the intersection of King West and Dufferin streets was closed between the end of September and mid-November, as the city worked to renew streetcar tracks in the area.

At the time, the construction led to road closures and transit route disruptions and detours in the area, as well as complaints from local residents who said the loud construction noise was disruptive, especially at night.