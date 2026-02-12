‘This doesn’ t even feel real,’ Multiple GoFundMes set up for victims of Tumbler Ridge

What to know Families of victims from the Feb. 10 Tumbler Ridge mass shooting that left eight people and the gunman dead, and at least 25 injured, have launched fundraisers to help cover medical, funeral and related costs.

Twelve-year-old Maya, who was shot in the head and neck and airlifted to Vancouver Children’s Hospital, survived surgery and is fighting for her life as her family’s GoFundMe surpassed its $250,000 goal.

Another fundraiser for 12-year-old victim Kylie Smith, remembered as “beautiful, innocent and kind,” is nearing its $26,000 target to support her grieving family and memorial expenses.

A separate Tumbler Ridge Parent Advisory Council fundraiser has raised over $260,000 toward a $350,000 goal to help affected families with daily needs, unexpected costs and recovery support.

Just days following one of Canada’s deadliest mass shootings, the families of the victims have been raising funds to support hospital, funeral and other costs.

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, shots rang out at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, as well as inside a residence. Eight people were killed, as well as the shooter, 18-year-old Tumbler Ridge resident Jesse Van Rootselaar. At least 25 people were also injured.

Since Tuesday, multiple victims have been named by their families and the RCMP.

12-year-old Maya Edmonds

Twelve-year-old Maya was one of the victims seriously injured at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

She was transported from Tumbler Ridge to Vancouver Children’s Hospital, after being shot in both the head and neck.

Now Maya is fighting for her life.

Maya’s mother’s cousin, Krysta Hunt, started up a GoFundMe to raise money and provide some support for Maya, as well as Maya’s mother, Cia Edmonds.

The fundraiser was able to surpass its $250,000 goal as of publication, prompting comments of gratitude from Maya’s family.

“I would like to sincerely thank everyone for their generosity towards our family,” Hunt wrote. “The support from everyone is so appreciated.”

Edmonds added how she never thought she would be asking for prayers for her daughter.

“This doesn’t even feel real,” she wrote.

Following her hospital admission, Hunt said Maya underwent surgery to help stop bleeding.

“She is such a fighter,” she wrote. “We are happy to share that Maya made it through the night.”

Hunt further explained a timeline for Maya’s recovery was unknown.

Edmonds also wrote, explaining how the family needs a miracle.

“What started as a normal day has now tapered into hours and minutes,” she shared on the fundraiser. “What felt like a shred of hope, feels as fragile as life itself, but we just cant give up hope… so we wait.”

Edmonds confirmed the team of hospital staff taking care of Maya believe she could possibly survive.

“But we wait, and we keep hoping,” Edmonds added.

12-year-old Kylie Smith

Kylie Smith was identified as one of the people who lost their lives in the school shooting.

In a GoFundMe by Kylie’s aunt, Shannon Dycke, Kylie was described as beautiful, innocent and kind.

“We are completely devastated and have no words as we try to process the magnitude of the situation,” Dycke wrote.

As of publication, the fundraiser brought in over $26,000. Dycke said the money raised would help support Kylie’s mother Desirae, Kylie’s brother Ethan, as well as Kylie’s father and step-mom, especially with travelling costs, as some of them live on Vancouver Island.

“[The money] will allow grieving family members to not worry about the financial burden of being away from work while they mourn the loss of our sweet Kylie,” Dycke wrote. “We will also be using some of the funds for a memorial for Kylie or as her parents see fit to remember the beautiful, kind, innocent soul she was.”

Dycke said there are no current plans and where the memorial will be and how it might look, but said those details would be shared at a later date.

“My heart aches for the other families involved and for the loss of their children. I am so sorry,” Dycke added. “To the families with children still in the hospital; keep fighting. We are sending you prayers.”

Tumbler Ridge PAC

An additional GoFundMe by the Tumbler Ridge Parent Advisory Council was also started, to raise money for families affected by the shooting.

“As we come together in grief and solidarity, it is clear that those impacted will need our support—not only emotionally but also financially—as they navigate the challenges ahead,” the description read.

As of publication, the fundraiser has amassed over $260,000 of its $350,000 goal.

The funds will be going toward covering unexpected expenses, supporting daily needs and helping with any ongoing recovery efforts.

“Our community has always stood strong in times of adversity, and this is an opportunity for us to extend a helping hand to those who need it most.”