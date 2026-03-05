‘Haven’t they done enough?’ Residents react as Doug Ford’s nephew eyes mayoral bid

What to know The premier’s nephew, Michael Ford, said he is seriously considering running for mayor.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s nephew, Michael Ford, is considering entering Toronto’s mayoral race, but residents have mixed feelings about the new candidate.

Toronto is still months away from its next mayoral election, but the race is already cause for chatter across the city with a potential new candidacy on the way.

The premier’s nephew has confirmed to media outlets on Wednesday he is strongly considering throwing his hat in the ring for the election.

Announcing his candidacy would make Ford the second politician to officially do so. For now, only Coun. Brad Bradford has joined the race, having announced his intentions to be mayor during an exclusive interview with The Brandon Gonez Show last year. Current mayor Olivia Chow has yet to announce if she will run for re-election.

News of Ford’s possible candidacy comes after former mayor John Tory announced he would not be running again, saying he hoped to protect his family from personal attacks.

Who is Michael Ford?

Michael Ford used to go by Michael Stirpe, until he changed his name in 2014.

The original last name comes from his father Ennio Stirpe, who is married to the premier’s sister, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2012 for violently attacking and almost killing a woman in 2009.

Ford first joined the political world in 2014, when he was elected Toronto District School Board trustee in Etobicoke North.

In 2016, he took over Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre councillor position after his uncle, Rob Ford, who held the seat at the time, died.

Most recently, Ford served as a provincial MPP representing the York South—Weston and minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. He held the roles from June 2022 until September 2024, when he took a leave to take care of his health and well-being. After that, he did not seek re-election in 2025.

Ford currently leads lobbyist firm MDF Strategies.

Torontonians react to possible candidacy

Word of Ford’s possible candidacy has led to reaction online, with many criticizing him for his connection with the premier.

“Nepotism in politics is crazy,” one person said on Reddit.

“Haven’t they done enough to us already?” another person questioned.

“Barely 24 hours after the ‘thank goodness’ feeling from the John Tory announcement. We had 24 hours of relief only to have this crank up the crazy to max ‘oh f**k nooooo,’” a different user added.

“He got his last job due to nepotism, took a four-month leave of absence then quit. I want more from a mayor,” a user wrote.