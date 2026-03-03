Tired of the cold? Check out these 5 last-minute March break international escapes

If you haven’t booked your March Break trip yet, here are some last-minute travel deals under $2,500.

The third week of March is March break, when primary, middle, and high school students take time off with their families.

You can fly direct to one of these five family-friendly Redtag.ca escapes from Canada’s cold.



Rooms On The Beach Negril

Location: Negril, Jamaica

Negril, Jamaica Price: $2,064

$2,064 Duration: seven days

Visit Jamaica at Rooms On The Beach Negril, a three-star, 57-room boutique-style hotel surrounded by a peaceful lagoon and sitting directly on Negril’s seven-mile beach, popular for its powdery white sand and breathtaking sunsets. It’s also located near the famous Rick’s Café. There’s also a beachfront swimming pool, on-site restaurant and bar, fitness centre, and meeting space. Save with a deal of $2,064 per person, saving $311 from the original price of $2,365. Leave Saturday, March 14 at 2:35 p.m. till Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. and book the Gardenview King room with breakfast and airport transfer on Redtag’s website.

Advertisement

Universal Endless Summer Dockside Inn and Suites



Location: Orlando, Florida, United States

Orlando, Florida, United States Price: $2,088

$2,088 Duration: seven days

Take your kids to Universal Orlando to live out their theme park dreams. Enjoy the sunny weather and roller coaster rides, all starting with a restful sleep. Stay at the four-star Universal Endless Summer Dockside Inn and Suites, relax by one of the two large heated outdoor pools, and take a free shuttle directly to the park. Enjoy early park admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter or Universal Volcano Bay one hour before opening. Your trip departs on Sunday, March 15, at 8 p.m., and returns on Sunday, March 22, at 11:10 a.m. Visit Redtag’s website to book.

Zenitude Hôtel Résidences Salako

Location: Pointe-à-Pitres , Guadeloupe

Pointe-à-Pitres Guadeloupe Price: $2,129

$2,129 Duration: eight days

Now Toronto isn’t necessarily promoting missing a day of school, but for such a deal to Guadeloupe, maybe Monday can be missed? Check out Zenitude Hotel Residences Salako’s eight-day trip in front of a private white sand beach, outdoor pool and gorgeous view. Breakfast is also included at this three-star hotel. Depart on Sunday, March 15, at 6:15 a.m. and return Monday, March 23, at 2:20 p.m. Book the trip here.

Advertisement

Hotel Riu Plaza Fisherman’s Wharf

Location: San Francisco, California, United States

San Francisco, California, United States Price: $2,199

$2,199 Duration: seven days

Take a week trip from Sunday, March 15 at 6:50 p.m. to Sunday, March 22 at 4:20 p.m. to California to get your tan on. The famous resort brand Riu has a four-star location, Hotel Riu Plaza Fisherman’s Wharf, close to San Francisco’s iconic Pier 39. Swim in the outdoor pool or tan by the sun loungers this March Break week. The booking comes with breakfast in a deluxe king room on Redtag’s website.

Whala Boca Chica

Location: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Price: $2,592

$2,592 Duration: seven days

Whala Boca Chica may be slightly over budget, but it’s all-inclusive—so you’re almost saving money. This three-star resort sits on white sand in central Boca Chica with two pools, two à-la-carte restaurants, and activities like snorkelling, kayaking, surfboarding, and volleyball, plus a disco at night. The trip runs Sunday, March 15, 9 a.m. to Sunday, March 22, 2:30 p.m. Check out the steal of a deal for $2,592 per person, originally $3,475. Book here.

