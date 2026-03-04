10 screen-free activities to do this March Break

Screens off. These 10 screen-free March break activities will keep your kid entertained — no Wi-Fi required.

Parents only get one week to spend with their kids before they go back to school and continue their studies, so make the most of it.

If you’re tired of seeing your kid glued to an iPad, try these ten activities together.

Build a Blanket Fort

Remember building a blanket fort as a kid? Or you might still be doing it today – no judgement here. Well, bring your kid into this bonding experience this March Break. Position furniture like chairs, a couch or a table to create a frame, and follow with draping sheets or blankets to form a roof. Secure them with heavier items, such as books or couch cushions, to prevent them from crumbling. Feel free to take your fort a step further by adding fairy lights.

Bake

Advertisement

There’s nothing better than taking a week to cheat on your diet, and you may as well make it fun with your kid. Explore new recipes and bake all kinds of sweets, from cookies and muffins to cupcakes. Decorate the treats with icing and sprinkles to make it an engaging experience. This can also serve as an educational experience, helping your kid become familiar with the kitchen, the oven, measuring cups, and more. Not only is the activity fun, but bonus: there’s a sweet treat at the end (whatever you baked.)

Mini Spa Day

Spa days are fun – but expensive. So make a DIY version at home to pamper yourself with your kid (of any age.) Set the mood with candles and dim lighting. Then you can start by boiling water to create steam and open your pores. Follow up by cleansing your face, then add a fun little face mask. You can easily buy one from Shoppers Drug Mart with aloe vera or any fun type of mask you wish. If you’d rather go bougie, there are also sheet masks from Sephora for $8.50 each. Live out your movie dreams and cut up some cucumbers, freeze them and put them on your eyes to remove puffiness, too. You can also do a small mani-pedi at home with your favourite colours – buyable from a drug or dollar store.

Board Game Night

It doesn’t always need to be so complicated; grab a board game and enjoy. Games like “Don’t Break the Ice,” “Hungry Hippos,” “Jenga,” or “Battleship” are classics that all ages can enjoy. It’s a great way to connect with your kid, practice strategy-building and stress relief, while still making it an educational experience.

Balloon Volleyball

Advertisement

Grab a balloon, and you have a game. Hit the balloon back and forth over a low net—use string or tape to make one—without letting it touch the floor. There are many ways to play: with hands, without hands, as a group, or one-on-one. This quick, easy game helps you improve your reaction speed while having fun.

Science Experiments

Bring out your inner Bill Nye the Science Guy and make some easy at-home science experiments – safe ones, of course. The easiest, vanilla ice cream. Whip two cups of heavy cream, fold in one can of sweetened condensed milk, add one to two teaspoons of vanilla bean paste, and freeze for six hours. There are many different versions of this recipe online, though. You can also make slime, which was a TikTok trend a few years ago. A three-ingredient recipe includes 5 oz of Elmer’s glue, a teaspoon of baking soda, and a tablespoon of contact lens solution, until it thickens.

#homemadeicecream #icecreamrecipe #icecreamrecipes #kidsrecipes #kidsrecipe #kidsrecipesideas #summeractivitiesforkids #summeractivities #summeractivity #makelifememorable #makinglifememorable #YAYsayers #theYAYsayers #🍦 ♬ original sound – The YAYsayers @the_yaysayers Making homemade ice cream is such a fun summertime activity for kids!!🍦 Homemade Ice Cream Recipe: Ingredients— 1 cup half and half 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 tablespoon white sugar 2 quart ziploc bags 1 gallon ziploc bag 1/4 cup salt (the coarser the better!) Ice Ice cream toppings (optional) Directions— 1) Add 1 cup of half and half, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, and 1 tablespoon of sugar to quart sized ziploc bag 2) Seal quart sized bag and remove as much excess air as possible. Double bag. 3) Add double bagged mixture to gallon sized ziploc bag and then cover in ice and add 1/4 cup of salt. Seal well. 4) Shake aggressively for approximately 10 minutes. Use a towel if your hands get cold! 5) Rinse quart bag off to remove salt. 6) ENJOY! FOLLOW for more easy ways to ✨make life memorable✨ #icecream

Tea Party

Advertisement

Live out your Bridgerton fantasies by hosting a mini tea party – after all, Afternoon Tea is getting expensive in the city. Set out some chairs, some cute decor and teacups, and make your favourite tea. If your kid isn’t into tea, just add juice to a tea cup to keep the aesthetic. Make a few pastries, too, if you wish, or buy some scones, cookies, or other pastries. Add in some friends like stuffed animals if your kid wishes.

Make Friendship Bracelets

Bring back the Rainbow Loom era by making friendship bracelets with your kid. Learn a variety of bracelet combinations, practice your skills, and make matching ones with your kid for some cute jewelry and a reminder of your bond.

Choreograph a dance

Remember choreographing a dance with your cousins and showing it to your parents before leaving their home, growing up? Take a trip down memory lane and recreate this experience with your kid. Choreograph a dance to your kid’s favourite song and dance your heart out. This lets your kid stay active and have fun – for free!