What to watch on Crave in December 2019

Hilary B Gayle / Showtime The L Word Generation Q Left to right: Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey and Katherine Moennig star in The L Word: Generation Q.

The L Word: Generation Q

The long-awaited sequel to the cult lesbian soap opera, which aired from 2004 to 2009, arrives at a time when American TV has the highest number of queer regular characters (10.2 per cent, according to GLAAD). Queer viewers expect more nuance and diversity, and judging from the title – and trailer – this series will feature a broad group of queer friends. Shot in Los Angeles and set 10 years after the first series, Generation Q features mostly new characters alongside original cast members Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey and Katherine Moennig. December 8

Work In Progress

This comedy series stars storyteller and improv comic Abby McEnany and is about “a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke from Chicago” whose therapist dies mid-session, an event that somehow leads her to start dating a younger trans man (The Politician’s Theo Germaine). McEnany co-created the show, which is based on her solo show, with fellow improv-er Tim Mason, and Lilly Wachowski co-wrote it (this marks The Matrix codirector’s first TV project since Sense8). The support cast includes SNL alum Julia Sweeney. December 8

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements

Documentarian Irene Taylor Brodsky's latest film explores hearing loss by contrasting the life of Beethoven with the experiences of her elderly parents Paul and Sally Taylor, who are both deaf, and her her deaf son Jonas, who is learning the titular piece of music. Jonas suffered hearing loss but had cochlear implants that allow him to live like other kids. The director's parents had the same surgery, which she chronicled in her 2007 doc Hear And Now. Thus, this film is billed as a "spiritual sequel" to that film and promises to be an intimate family portrait . December 11

New Eden

It’s nice to see Crave tapping ace Canadian comedy talent for an original series. Duo Kayla Lorette and Evany Rosen created and star in this eight-episode mockumentary about two women who attempt to start an all-female cult in British Columbia from the late 70s to early 90s. Things eventually goes off the rails and descend into murder and mayhem – all while cameras are rolling. January 1

× Expand Greenwich Entertainment Scotty Bowers Scott Bowers was the male madame to Hollywood's closeted stars.

SOLID BETS

Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood

Before he died in October, Scotty Bowers was the go-to guy for closeted Hollywood types in the late 40s and 50s looking for action on the low. Matt Tyrnauer’s doc delivers Hollywood Babylonesque gossip while casting Bowers, who lived the later years of his life in a decrepit home, as a trailblazing queer figure who was rejecting labels long before Stonewall. Bowers, who spoke to NOW during TIFF in 2017, is a blunt talker who has zero qualms about kissing and telling. Read our review here. December 16

Memory: The Origins Of Alien

Having zoomed in on Psycho for the fascinating cinema-nerd documentary 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene, Alexandre O. Philippe delves into the mythological, psychological, social and cinematic elements that inspired director Ridley Scott, screenwriters Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett and creature designer H.R. Giger to craft their deep-space nightmare. Twist: that game-changing chest-burster sequence is only part of it. Read our review here. December 30

Killing Patient Zero

This alternatively infuriating and heartfelt doc dismantles the idea that Air Canada flight attendant Gaëtan Dugas was the epicentre of the AIDS epidemic – or Patient Zero. In And The Band Played On, Randy Shilt’s revelatory 1987 book on how the virus spread, Dugas was practically painted as a foaming-at-the-mouth sex fiend infecting hundreds. What’s most impressive about Laurie Lynd’s moving, expertly crafted and breathless film is how it contextualizes Dugas’s life as an emotional and emblematic story of gay culture in the 80s, when post- Stonewall liberation collided with the political weaponization of fear. Read our review here and an interview with Lynd here. December 2

The Mustang

Danish actor Matthias Schoenaerts (Disorder, Red Sparrow) is mesmerizing as a Nevada convict placed in a rehabilitation program, working to tame wild mustangs for eventual auction. It’s your basic American indie about second chances and unexpected connections, but director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre isn’t interested in a generic redemption story: she’s made a moving, even beguiling character study that also speaks volumes about America’s relationship to its incarcerated citizens. Read our review here. December 6

Stockholm

Ethan Hawke and director Robert Budreau follow their Chet Baker drama, Born To Be Blue, with a very different historical project, examining the 1973 Swedish bank robbery that led to a prolonged standoff with police – and to the coining of the term “Stockholm syndrome.” Hawke plays Lars Nystrom, who stormed the Kreditbanken to spring a friend (Mark Strong) from prison; Noomi Rapace is the teller Nystrom enlisted as his proxy – and a human shield – during his negotiations with the police. Also features some ingenious location work, since the whole thing was shot in Hamilton. Read our review here. December 13

Detective Pikachu

The massive franchise’s first live-action movie is like a film noir whodunnit, in which a lonely 21-year-old who once had aspirations to become a Pokémon trainer is forced to team up with a caffeine-addicted, wisecracking Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) to find out what really happened to his father. While the CGI renderings of beloved characters are often atrocious (see: the original Sonic), the Pokémon in this adaptation are adorable, with just the right amount of hyper-realism. Read our review here. January 1

Full list of new titles available in December, by date. The + symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available on Crave+ . The * symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available with the Starz add-on.

TV SHOWS

December 1

Christmas Time In South Park

A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift Of All!

Comedy Central’s All Star Non-Denominational Christmas Special

Doctor Who: The Christmas Specials

Dublin Murders (season 1, episode 4)*

Mrs. Fletcher (season 1, episode 6)+

Ray Donovan (season 7, episode 3)

A Russell Peters Christmas

Shameless (season 10, episode 4)

Silicon Valley (season 6, episode 6)+

Watchmen (season 1, episode 7)+

December 2

His Dark Materials (season 1, episode 5)+

December 3

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 69-71)

December 4

Castle Rock (season 2, episode 9)

The Voice (season 17, episodes 21-22)

December 6

Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma

Fireman Sam (seasons 9-11)

Jann Arden: Ready To Laugh

December 7

Dan Soder Stand-Up Special+

December 8

Dublin Murders (season 1, episode 5)*

The L Word: Generation Q (season 1, episode 1)

Mrs. Fletcher (season 1, episode 7)+

Ray Donovan (season 7, episode 4)

Shameless (season 10, episode 5)

Silicon Valley (season 6, episode 7)+

Watchmen (season 1, episode 8)+

Work In Progress (season 1, episode 1)

December 9

His Dark Materials (season 1, episode 6)+

Mary’s Kitchen Crush: A Very Mary Holiday

December 10

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 72-76)

December 11

Castle Rock (season 2, episode 10)

The Voice (season 17, episodes 23-24)

December 12

Star Trek: Short Treks (season 2, episodes 4-5)

December 13

Ollie & Moon (season 1A)

December 14

The Shop: Uninterrupted (season 2, episode 5)+

December 15

Dublin Murders (season 1, episode 6)*

The L Word: Generation Q (season 1, episode 2)

Ray Donovan (season 7, episode 5)

Shameless (season 10, episode 6)

Watchmen (season 1, episode 9)+

Work In Progress (season 1, episode 2)

December 16

His Dark Materials (season 1, episode 7)+

December 17

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 77-81)

December 18

The Voice (season 17, episodes 25-26)

December 20

Canada’s Walk Of Fame 2019

Squish (season 1A)

The Wrestlers (season 1)

December 22

Dublin Murders (season 1, episode 7)*

The L Word: Generation Q (season 1, episode 3)

Ray Donovan (season 7, episode 6)

Shameless (season 10, episode 7)

Work In Progress (season 1, episode 3)

December 23

His Dark Materials (season 1, episode 8)+

December 24

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 82-86)

December 27

Arli$$ (season 1-7)+

Carter (season 2)

Temptation Island (season 2)

December 29

Dublin Murders (season 1, episode 8)*

The L Word: Generation Q (season 1, episode 4)

Ray Donovan (season 7, episode 7)

Shameless (season 10, episode 8)

Work In Progress (season 1, episode 4)

December 31

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 87-91)

January 1

New Eden

MOVIES

December 1

12 Men Of Christmas*

A Christmas Carol (1951)+

A Christmas Carol (1984)*

Deck The Halls*

The Family Stone*

Home Alone+

Home Alone 2+

Jingle All The Way*

Jingle All The Way 2*

Killing Patient Zero

Love Actually+

My Best Friend’s Christmas

Pete’s Christmas+

Santa’s Little Helper*

Wild*

December 6

The Aftermath+

Black Swan*

The Commitments*

Conor McGregor: Notorious*

David Foster: Off The Record

Kick-Ass 2*

The Maze Runner*

The Mustang+

Office Space*

Sense And Sensibility*

December 9

Framing John Delorean

River*

December 10

Nina*

December 11

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements+

Zoom*

December 12

Shakes The Clown

December 13

The Drop-In+

Mahalia Melts In The Rain+

Fauve+

Jumping The Broom*

Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet*

Mel Brooks: Unwrapped+

My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea*

Paseo+

Please Speak Continuously And Describe Your Experiences As They Come To You+

Racetime+

The Remains Of The Day*

Rudy*

Something’s Gotta Give*

Stockholm+

Through Black Spruce+

Tipped+

December 14

The Curse Of La Llorona+

December 16

Remember*

Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood

December 17

Closet Monster*

Everywhere*

Well Groomed+

December 18

Finding The Way Home+

December 19

Fast Colour+

Mommy’s Little Princess+

December 20

Brightburn+

Dumb & Dumber*

The Hangover Part III*

A River Runs Through It*

The Sun Is Also A Star+

December 23

Cats & Dogs 2: The Revenge Of Kitty Galore*

Funny Tweets

December 24

Annie (2014)*

Goonies*

Phantom Boy*

Racing Stripes*

Where The Wild Things Are*

December 25

Curious George: Royal Monkey+

Despicable Me 2*

My Dog Skip*

The Ladybug*

December 26

Ice Age*

Ice Age: Continental Drift*

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs*

Shazam!+

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants*

December 27

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know

The Great Gatsby*

Men In Black: International+

New Order: Decades

Night At The Museum*

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian*

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb*

Red Joan+

Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves*

The Secret Life Of Pets 2+

Superman (1977)*

Thunderstruck*

December 30

Memory: The Origins Of Aliens

December 31

Ask Dr. Ruth

January 1

Detective Pickachu

LAST CHANCE

Movies and TV shows leaving Crave this month.

December 1

The Doors: When You’re Strange

December 2

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

December 5

The Breadwinner

December 7

Tomb Raider

December 9

12 Strong

December 14

Entanglement

Full Circle (season 2)

December 15

The Rolling Stones: Live At Hampton Coliseum

December 17

Jane Fonda In Five Acts

December 20

God’s Own Country

December 21

The Shannara Chronicles (seasons 1-2)

Sommore: A Queen With No Spades

December 22

One Starry Christmas

December 27

Breakable You

Outcast (seasons 1-2)

Tracey Ullman’s Show

December 29

Dirt

December 30

Dead Like Me (seasons 1-2)

December 31

The 15:17 To Paris

9/11: Cleared For Chaos

The Adventures Of Paddington Bear (season 2)

All The Money In The World

American Assassin

Angels And Ornaments

Antiviral

Before Tomorrow

The Best Christmas Party Ever

The Boy

Call Me By Your Name

Catwoman

Cheers (seasons 1-11)

The Christmas Parade

Class Of Titans (season 2)

Clouds Of Sils Maria

Crazy Heart

District 13: Ultimatum

Eastern Promises

Every Thing Will Be Fine

Everybody Loves Raymond

Existenz

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

The Forbidden Room

The Fountain

Frances Ha

Frozen River

Good Neighbours

Grandma

Green Lantern

Hall Pass

Hitchcock

Hurray For Huckle 2 (Busytown Mysteries) (season 2)

I Am Legend

In The Night Garden (season 2)

The In-Laws

Inch’Allah

The Insult

Jigsaw

Junebug

Laughology

League Of Super Evil (season 1)

Mars Et Avril

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

The Mechanic

Mistrust

Molly’s Game

Mona The Vampire (season 1-2)

Mrs. Doubtfire

Nim’s Island

One Thousand Pictures: R.F.K.’s Last Journey

Personal Shopper

Poor Agnes

The Post

Proud Mary

Psycho

The Queen Of Sin

Red Riding Hood

Scarface

Snow White And The Huntsman

Space Jam

Speed

Speed 2

There’s Something About Mary

Trench 11

V For Vendetta

The Wedding Stalker

Wonder

XTC: This Is Pop

