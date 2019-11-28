What to watch on Crave in December 2019

Hilary B Gayle / Showtime
The long-awaited sequel to the cult lesbian soap opera, which aired from 2004 to 2009, arrives at a time when American TV has the highest number of queer regular characters (10.2 per cent, according to GLAAD). Queer viewers expect more nuance and diversity, and judging from the title – and trailer – this series will feature a broad group of queer friends. Shot in Los Angeles and set 10 years after the first series, Generation Q features mostly new characters alongside original cast members Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey and Katherine Moennig. December 8
This comedy series stars storyteller and improv comic Abby McEnany and is about “a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke from Chicago” whose therapist dies mid-session, an event that somehow leads her to start dating a younger trans man (The Politician’s Theo Germaine). McEnany co-created the show, which is based on her solo show, with fellow improv-er Tim Mason, and Lilly Wachowski co-wrote it (this marks The Matrix codirector’s first TV project since Sense8). The support cast includes SNL alum Julia Sweeney. December 8
Documentarian Irene Taylor Brodsky's latest film explores hearing loss by contrasting the life of Beethoven with the experiences of her elderly parents Paul and Sally Taylor, who are both deaf, and her her deaf son Jonas, who is learning the titular piece of music. Jonas suffered hearing loss but had cochlear implants that allow him to live like other kids. The director's parents had the same surgery, which she chronicled in her 2007 doc Hear And Now. Thus, this film is billed as a "spiritual sequel" to that film and promises to be an intimate family portrait . December 11
It’s nice to see Crave tapping ace Canadian comedy talent for an original series. Duo Kayla Lorette and Evany Rosen created and star in this eight-episode mockumentary about two women who attempt to start an all-female cult in British Columbia from the late 70s to early 90s. Things eventually goes off the rails and descend into murder and mayhem – all while cameras are rolling. January 1
Before he died in October, Scotty Bowers was the go-to guy for closeted Hollywood types in the late 40s and 50s looking for action on the low. Matt Tyrnauer’s doc delivers Hollywood Babylonesque gossip while casting Bowers, who lived the later years of his life in a decrepit home, as a trailblazing queer figure who was rejecting labels long before Stonewall. Bowers, who spoke to NOW during TIFF in 2017, is a blunt talker who has zero qualms about kissing and telling. Read our review here. December 16
Having zoomed in on Psycho for the fascinating cinema-nerd documentary 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene, Alexandre O. Philippe delves into the mythological, psychological, social and cinematic elements that inspired director Ridley Scott, screenwriters Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett and creature designer H.R. Giger to craft their deep-space nightmare. Twist: that game-changing chest-burster sequence is only part of it. Read our review here. December 30
This alternatively infuriating and heartfelt doc dismantles the idea that Air Canada flight attendant Gaëtan Dugas was the epicentre of the AIDS epidemic – or Patient Zero. In And The Band Played On, Randy Shilt’s revelatory 1987 book on how the virus spread, Dugas was practically painted as a foaming-at-the-mouth sex fiend infecting hundreds. What’s most impressive about Laurie Lynd’s moving, expertly crafted and breathless film is how it contextualizes Dugas’s life as an emotional and emblematic story of gay culture in the 80s, when post- Stonewall liberation collided with the political weaponization of fear. Read our review here and an interview with Lynd here. December 2
Danish actor Matthias Schoenaerts (Disorder, Red Sparrow) is mesmerizing as a Nevada convict placed in a rehabilitation program, working to tame wild mustangs for eventual auction. It’s your basic American indie about second chances and unexpected connections, but director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre isn’t interested in a generic redemption story: she’s made a moving, even beguiling character study that also speaks volumes about America’s relationship to its incarcerated citizens. Read our review here. December 6
Ethan Hawke and director Robert Budreau follow their Chet Baker drama, Born To Be Blue, with a very different historical project, examining the 1973 Swedish bank robbery that led to a prolonged standoff with police – and to the coining of the term “Stockholm syndrome.” Hawke plays Lars Nystrom, who stormed the Kreditbanken to spring a friend (Mark Strong) from prison; Noomi Rapace is the teller Nystrom enlisted as his proxy – and a human shield – during his negotiations with the police. Also features some ingenious location work, since the whole thing was shot in Hamilton. Read our review here. December 13
The massive franchise’s first live-action movie is like a film noir whodunnit, in which a lonely 21-year-old who once had aspirations to become a Pokémon trainer is forced to team up with a caffeine-addicted, wisecracking Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) to find out what really happened to his father. While the CGI renderings of beloved characters are often atrocious (see: the original Sonic), the Pokémon in this adaptation are adorable, with just the right amount of hyper-realism. Read our review here. January 1
TV SHOWS
December 1
Christmas Time In South Park
A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift Of All!
Comedy Central’s All Star Non-Denominational Christmas Special
Doctor Who: The Christmas Specials
Dublin Murders (season 1, episode 4)*
Mrs. Fletcher (season 1, episode 6)+
Ray Donovan (season 7, episode 3)
A Russell Peters Christmas
Shameless (season 10, episode 4)
Silicon Valley (season 6, episode 6)+
Watchmen (season 1, episode 7)+
December 2
His Dark Materials (season 1, episode 5)+
December 3
The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 69-71)
December 4
Castle Rock (season 2, episode 9)
The Voice (season 17, episodes 21-22)
December 6
Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma
Fireman Sam (seasons 9-11)
Jann Arden: Ready To Laugh
December 7
Dan Soder Stand-Up Special+
December 8
Dublin Murders (season 1, episode 5)*
The L Word: Generation Q (season 1, episode 1)
Mrs. Fletcher (season 1, episode 7)+
Ray Donovan (season 7, episode 4)
Shameless (season 10, episode 5)
Silicon Valley (season 6, episode 7)+
Watchmen (season 1, episode 8)+
Work In Progress (season 1, episode 1)
December 9
His Dark Materials (season 1, episode 6)+
Mary’s Kitchen Crush: A Very Mary Holiday
December 10
The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 72-76)
December 11
Castle Rock (season 2, episode 10)
The Voice (season 17, episodes 23-24)
December 12
Star Trek: Short Treks (season 2, episodes 4-5)
December 13
Ollie & Moon (season 1A)
December 14
The Shop: Uninterrupted (season 2, episode 5)+
December 15
Dublin Murders (season 1, episode 6)*
The L Word: Generation Q (season 1, episode 2)
Ray Donovan (season 7, episode 5)
Shameless (season 10, episode 6)
Watchmen (season 1, episode 9)+
Work In Progress (season 1, episode 2)
December 16
His Dark Materials (season 1, episode 7)+
December 17
The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 77-81)
December 18
The Voice (season 17, episodes 25-26)
December 20
Canada’s Walk Of Fame 2019
Squish (season 1A)
The Wrestlers (season 1)
December 22
Dublin Murders (season 1, episode 7)*
The L Word: Generation Q (season 1, episode 3)
Ray Donovan (season 7, episode 6)
Shameless (season 10, episode 7)
Work In Progress (season 1, episode 3)
December 23
His Dark Materials (season 1, episode 8)+
December 24
The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 82-86)
December 27
Arli$$ (season 1-7)+
Carter (season 2)
Temptation Island (season 2)
December 29
Dublin Murders (season 1, episode 8)*
The L Word: Generation Q (season 1, episode 4)
Ray Donovan (season 7, episode 7)
Shameless (season 10, episode 8)
Work In Progress (season 1, episode 4)
December 31
The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 87-91)
January 1
New Eden
December 1
12 Men Of Christmas*
A Christmas Carol (1951)+
A Christmas Carol (1984)*
Deck The Halls*
The Family Stone*
Home Alone+
Home Alone 2+
Jingle All The Way*
Jingle All The Way 2*
Killing Patient Zero
Love Actually+
My Best Friend’s Christmas
Pete’s Christmas+
Santa’s Little Helper*
Wild*
December 6
The Aftermath+
Black Swan*
The Commitments*
Conor McGregor: Notorious*
David Foster: Off The Record
Kick-Ass 2*
The Maze Runner*
Office Space*
Sense And Sensibility*
December 9
River*
December 10
Nina*
December 11
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements+
Zoom*
December 12
Shakes The Clown
December 13
The Drop-In+
Mahalia Melts In The Rain+
Fauve+
Jumping The Broom*
Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet*
Mel Brooks: Unwrapped+
My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea*
Paseo+
Please Speak Continuously And Describe Your Experiences As They Come To You+
Racetime+
The Remains Of The Day*
Rudy*
Something’s Gotta Give*
Tipped+
December 14
The Curse Of La Llorona+
December 16
Remember*
Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood
December 17
Closet Monster*
Everywhere*
Well Groomed+
December 18
Finding The Way Home+
December 19
Fast Colour+
Mommy’s Little Princess+
December 20
Brightburn+
Dumb & Dumber*
The Hangover Part III*
A River Runs Through It*
The Sun Is Also A Star+
December 23
Cats & Dogs 2: The Revenge Of Kitty Galore*
Funny Tweets
December 24
Annie (2014)*
Goonies*
Phantom Boy*
Racing Stripes*
Where The Wild Things Are*
December 25
Curious George: Royal Monkey+
My Dog Skip*
The Ladybug*
December 26
Ice Age*
Ice Age: Continental Drift*
Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs*
Shazam!+
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants*
December 27
Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know
The Great Gatsby*
Men In Black: International+
New Order: Decades
Night At The Museum*
Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian*
Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb*
Red Joan+
Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves*
The Secret Life Of Pets 2+
Superman (1977)*
Thunderstruck*
December 30
December 31
January 1
Movies and TV shows leaving Crave this month.
December 1
The Doors: When You’re Strange
December 2
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
December 5
The Breadwinner
December 7
Tomb Raider
December 9
12 Strong
December 14
Entanglement
Full Circle (season 2)
December 15
The Rolling Stones: Live At Hampton Coliseum
December 17
Jane Fonda In Five Acts
December 20
God’s Own Country
December 21
The Shannara Chronicles (seasons 1-2)
Sommore: A Queen With No Spades
December 22
One Starry Christmas
December 27
Breakable You
Outcast (seasons 1-2)
Tracey Ullman’s Show
December 29
Dirt
December 30
Dead Like Me (seasons 1-2)
December 31
The 15:17 To Paris
9/11: Cleared For Chaos
The Adventures Of Paddington Bear (season 2)
All The Money In The World
American Assassin
Angels And Ornaments
Antiviral
Before Tomorrow
The Best Christmas Party Ever
The Boy
Call Me By Your Name
Catwoman
Cheers (seasons 1-11)
The Christmas Parade
Class Of Titans (season 2)
Clouds Of Sils Maria
Crazy Heart
District 13: Ultimatum
Eastern Promises
Every Thing Will Be Fine
Everybody Loves Raymond
Existenz
Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
The Forbidden Room
The Fountain
Frances Ha
Frozen River
Good Neighbours
Grandma
Green Lantern
Hall Pass
Hitchcock
Hurray For Huckle 2 (Busytown Mysteries) (season 2)
I Am Legend
In The Night Garden (season 2)
The In-Laws
Inch’Allah
The Insult
Jigsaw
Junebug
Laughology
League Of Super Evil (season 1)
Mars Et Avril
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
The Mechanic
Mistrust
Molly’s Game
Mona The Vampire (season 1-2)
Mrs. Doubtfire
Nim’s Island
One Thousand Pictures: R.F.K.’s Last Journey
Personal Shopper
Poor Agnes
The Post
Proud Mary
Psycho
The Queen Of Sin
Red Riding Hood
Scarface
Snow White And The Huntsman
Space Jam
Speed
Speed 2
There’s Something About Mary
Trench 11
V For Vendetta
The Wedding Stalker
Wonder
XTC: This Is Pop