Here are the 40 albums on the 2019 Polaris Prize long list

× Expand Josiah Vandien Shawn Mendes

Albums by Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Marie Davidson, Fucked Up, PUP, Shad, Carly Rae Jepsen and mega-huge pop star heartthrob Shawn Mendes have landed on the Polaris Music Prize's 2019 long list.

The 40 albums were selected by a panel of 199 jurors – that includes NOW editors Richard Trapunski and Michelle da Silva – who will whittle the long list down to a short list of 10 on July 16.

The annual award, which Jeremy Dutcher won last year, honours Canadian albums released between May 1, 2018 and May 21, 2019. Judging is based on artistic merit – genre or sales are not considered.

The Greater Toronto Area is well-represented on the list.

Recent NOW cover stars PUP and Jessie Reyez are on there, as are R&B artist Tanika Charles; rappers Haviah Mighty, Clairmont The Second, TOBi, Shad and Sydanie; folk musicians Kaia Kater and Charlotte Cornfield; electronic band LAL; post-rocker Sandro Perri; indie bands whose names start with the letter D Dizzy and Dilly Dally; past winners Fucked Up; masked queer country newcomer Orville Peck; and Calvin Klein underwear model Shawn Mendes.

High-profile acts who didn't make the list include Toronto Raptors global ambassador Drake, who released the album Scorpion last June, Toronto-via-Saskatchewan musician Andy Shauf and Berlin-based Vancouver disco head Jayda G.

In total, 233 albums were considered. The winner will be announced at the Polaris Gala on September 16 at the Carlu, and will be live streamed globally at cbcmusic.ca/polaris. The Canadian Album of the Year winner receives $50,000 and the nine other acts on the Short List will take home $3,000 each.

The full long list is below, with links to NOW reviews and interviews:

Tim Baker, Forever Overhead

Tanika Charles, The Gumption

Clairmont The Second, Do You Drive?

Charlotte Cornfield, The Shape of Your Name

Marie Davidson, Working Class Woman

Dilly Dally, Heaven

The Dirty Nil, Master Volume

Dizzy, Baby Teeth

Elisapie, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl

FET.NAT, Le Mal

Dominique Fils-Aimé, Stay Tuned!

Fucked Up, Dose Your Dreams

Yves Jarvis, The Same But By Different Means

Carly Rae Jepsen, Dedicated

Kaia Kater, Grenades

Kimmortal, X Marks the Swirl

La Force, La Force

LAL, Dark Beings

Laurence-Anne, Première apparition

Salomé Leclerc, Les choses extérieures

Lee Harvey Osmond, Mohawk

Jean Leloup, L'étrange pays

Shay Lia, Dangerous

Les Louanges, La nuit est une panthère

Loud, Tout ça pour ça

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Haviah Mighty, 13th Floor

Operators, Radiant Dawn

Orville Peck, Pony

Sandro Perri, In Another Life

PUP, Morbid Stuff

Lee Reed, The Steal City EP

Jessie Reyez, Being Human In Public

Shad, A Short Story About A War

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Trapline

Alexandra Stréliski, INSCAPE

Sydanie, 999

TOBi, STILL

Voivod, The Wake

Wintersleep, In The Land Of

@kevinritchie