World Series and Labubus: Here’s what Canadians searched the most on Google in 2025

What to know The Toronto Blue Jays dominated search trends this year, followed by major political moments including Canada’s election results and Justin Trudeau’s resignation.

Top questions reflected a mix of breaking news, viral slang and pop-culture curiosity, from “What does 6-7 mean?” to inquiries about global events and celebrities.

Canadians also searched heavily for public figures such as Mark Carney, Jagmeet Singh, Trey Yesavage and Katy Perry, along with trending movies, shows and hit songs.

As 2025 comes to an end, Google is revealing what Canadians searched this year, from the most seeked questions, people, songs, and more.

After Spotify Wrapped dropped its list of the hottest artists in 2025, Google is also wrapping up the year by looking back at Canadians’ most searched things, including the Blue Jays, tariffs and Labubus.

TOP NEWS AND EVENTS

There was no shortage of big moments happening this year in the country, from former prime minister Justin Trudeau resigning to Mark Carney stepping in, to the Blue Jays making history in the World Series.

The Toronto baseball team was top of mind for most Canadians, with “Blue Jays” being the number one Google search this year.

Following the Jays, Canadians were tapped into politics, with the second top search being “Canada election results.” Trudeau’s early year resignation also made No. 8 in the list.

It has been a busy year beyond Canada as well, with other top searches including world news and global topics, such as:

Iran;

LA fires;

Charlie Kirk shooting;

New Pope;

Tariffs;

TikTok ban;

Gulf of Mexico.

TOP TRENDING QUESTIONS

Top questions in the country also reflected the busy year, with most questions regarding national and global news, as well as pop culture and slang.

Outranking the Jays, who were featured in the second top question of the year, is the viral social media term 6-7, followed by questions about elbows up and Labubu.

What?

What does 6-7 mean?

What time is the Jays game today?

What does elbows up mean?

What is Labubu?

What is the No Kings Protest?

What is USAID?

What happened to Charlie Kirk?

What did Diane Keaton die of?

What time is Trump’s inauguration?

What started the Palisades fire?

Why?

Why is Canada Post on strike?

Why did Trudeau resign?

Why do baseball players spit?

Why is Israel attacking Iran?

Why does Trump want Canada?

Why does Trump want Greenland?

Why are eggs so expensive in the US?

Why do cats flop down in front of you?

Why was Charlie Kirk shot?

Why is Elphaba Green?

How?

How many innings in baseball?

How do tariffs work?

How old is Mark Carney?

How many episodes in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

How did Diane Keaton die?

How long is A Minecraft Movie?

How many people did Ed Gein kill?

How long is the Wicked movie?

How tall is Alejandro Kirk in feet?

How many baseballs are used in an MLB game?

TOP TRENDING PEOPLE

From the country’s trending politicians, including Mark Carney and Jagmeet Singh, to artists who have made history, such as Jays star Trey Yesavage and Canadian tennis champion Victoria Mboko, Canadians were also Googling some remarkable figures.

People

Mark Carney;

Ed Gein;

Jimmy Kimmel;

Kendrick Lamar;

Andy Byron;

Tyler Robinson;

D4vd;

Katy Perry;

Zohran Mamdani;

Jagmeet Singh.

Athletes

Trey Yesavage;

Bo Bichette;

George Springer;

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.;

Victoria Mboko;

Max Scherzer;

Brad Marchand;

Ernie Clement;

Addison Barger;

Shedeur Sanders.

Deceased people

Charlie Kirk;

Ozzy Osbourne;

Hulk Hogan;

Diane Keaton;

Michelle Trachtenberg;

Gene Hackman;

Val Kilmer;

Robert Redford;

Pope Francis;

Malcolm Jamal Warner.

ENTERTAINMENT

There was no shortage of entertainment for Canadians this year, with trending pop culture terms, big screen launches, binge-worthy TV shows and releases by some of the top singers out there.

Pop culture

Labubu;

Bianca Censori Grammy dress;

Kpop Demon Hunters;

Astronomer;

Love Island USA Season 7;

6-7;

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry;

Chicken Jockey;

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show;

3I/ATLAS.

Movies

Happy Gilmore 2;

A Minecraft Movie;

Anora;

Superman;

Sinners;

Weapons;

Nosferatu;

Thunderbolts;

28 Years Later

How to Train Your Dragon.

TV Shows

Severance;

Squid Game;

Adolescence;

Ginny and Georgia;

White Lotus;

The Summer I Turned Pretty;

Landman;

American Primeval;

Captain America Brave New world;

The Pitt.

Songs

Golden by Huntr/x;

Ordinary by Alex Warren;

Soda Pop by Saja Boys;

Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar;

Luther by Kendrick Lamar;

Your Idol by Saja Boys;

Wood by Taylor Swift;

Messy by Lola Young;

Nokia by Drake;

Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter.

