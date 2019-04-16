Hot Docs 2019 reviews: directory

Courtesy of Hot Docs
Honeyland
Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska's Honeyland is a must-see at this year's fest.
NOW's film department has been busy watching selections from Hot Docs 2019. Here's what we've reviewed so far. Keep checking back for more reviews. And remember a >>> sign indicates a critic's pick
Always In Season
American Factory
Amussu
Ask Dr. Ruth
Assholes: A Theory (NNN)
Beauty And Decay
Because We Are Girls
Beloved
Born In Evin (NNN)
Buddy
Campo
Conviction
The Corporate Coup d'Etat
The Daughter Tree
Daymhk
The Disappearance Of My Mother
Doctor, Lawyer, Indian Chief
Drag Kids
Easy Lessons
The Edge Of Democracy
The El Duce Tapes
#Female Pleasure (NNN)
For Sama
Garden, Zoological
>>> Gaza (NNNN)
Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
The Guardian Of Memory
>>> Haydee And The Flying Fish (NNNN)
>>> Honeyland (NNNN)
Human Nature
In My Blood It Runs
Inside Lehman Brothers
A Kandahar Away
Khartoum Offside
Kifaru
Killing Patient Zero
>>> Knock Down The House (NNNNN)
Leftover Women
The Magic Life Of V
Maxima
Merata: How Mum Decolonised The Screen
Midnight Family
Miles Davis: The Birth Of The Cool
Mr. Toilet: The World's #2 Man
nipawistamasowin: We Will Stand Up
On The Inside Of A Military Dictatorship
One Child Nation
Our Godfather
Our Dance Of Revolution
Our Time Machine
Prey
Propaganda: The Art Of Selling Lies (NNN)
A Punk Daydream
>>> Push (NNNN)
Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story
Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
The Rest
Seeing Red: Stories Of American Communists
Shella Record: A Reggae Mystery
Steig Larsson: The Man Who Played With Fire
The Trial Of Ratko Mladic
Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts
Union Maids
Well Groomed
Who Let The Dogs Out
Willie (NNN)
Your Last Walk In The Mosque